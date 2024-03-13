Jayden Daniels Draft Odds Move Considerably Amidst Free Agency Signings
Breaking down the latest shift in odds movement for who will be selected with the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.
The NFL Free Agency Period has begun which means players have started to shift teams and rosters are starting to look more complete. After the dust settles from the initial boom of player signings, the next thing for us to look forward to is the NFL Draft in April.
One of the best ways to find out where we should expect players to be drafted is by looking at the betting market. If there's information out there, you can guarantee that bettors know about it and are moving the odds accordingly.
There's one specific market that has seen significant movement since the start of the free agency period and it's who will be drafted No. 2 overall. Let's take a look at the latest odds.
NFL Draft Odds to be Selected No. 2 Overall
As of writing this article, the LSU product and Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels, is listed as the -150 favorite to be selected overall, most likely by the Washington Commanders who currently hold that pick. If you translate -150 odds to implied probability, there's a 60% chance that Daniels will be taken in that No. 2 spot.
Less than two weeks ago, it was Drake Maye, the UNC quarterback, who was the -140 favorite to be taken second overall. Since then, his odds have fallen to +130 and Daniels has now overtaken him as the favorite.
One of the reasons for the shift in odds could be the fact the Commanders signed free agent quarterback, Marcus Mariota, earlier this week. If they plan to completely move on from Sam Howell and have Mariota serve as their No. 2 option, it would make sense that they would lean more towards Daniels. The LSU product is a much more mobile quarterback, similar to Mariota, so their offensive scheme would make sense to have Daniels and Mariota as their two options at the position.
