Jayden Daniels' Odds to Go No. 2 Overall in 2024 NFL Draft Skyrocket
Jayden Daniels' odds to go No. 2 to the Washington Commanders are on the rise.
By Reed Wallach
Now that the NFL Draft Combine has come and gone, draft boards can continue to take shape around the league.
While it appears clear who is going No. 1 overall, Caleb Williams, the debate at No. 2 is heating up with Jayden Daniels seemingly gaining momentum to be the second pick in April's NFL draft.
Daniels, who was priced far less likely to hear his name second, has drawn closer to Drake Maye following the combine.
Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has entered the conversation as a threat to hear his name before Maye. Here's more on the developing story.
2024 NFL Draft No. 2 Overall Pick Odds
Betting Markets Shift Towards Jayden Daniels Going No. 2 Overall
Prominent mock drafts have updated since the NFL Draft Combine, and there is more plugged in people around the league saying Daniels may be in play at No. 2 to Washington.
The top three signal callers in this years draft -- Williams, Maye or Daniels -- didn't work out in Indianapolis, but did do the media circuit and met with teams.
While there may be an actual race between who goes No. 2, some are still unconvinced that the North Carolina product isn't in fact the second quarterback selected.
As is always the case come the NFL Draft, smoke screens are everywhere! Is this one, or is this the truth? We'll find out in April!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.