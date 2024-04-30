Jayden Daniels Offensive Rookie of the Year odds (Commanders' QB Top 3 in Odds)
There were plenty of rumors floating around who the Washington Commanders would select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they ended up taking who most people expected all along in Jayden Daniels.
He was one of six quarterbacks selected in the first 12 picks of the NFL Draft and one of nine skill-position players. That means the race to win Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 is going to be a tight one with plenty of options across the league.
Let's take a look at where Daniels' lands on the opening list of odds to win the award.
Jayden Daniels Rookie of the Year odds
The Commanders' new quarterback sits third on the odds list at +900, behind only Caleb Williams (+250) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (+650). At +900, Daniels has an implied probability of 10% of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. A $100 bet would win a bettor a profit of $900 if he's able to achieve the feat.
Amongst all players selected in the draft, Daniels is the one coming off the best single season of college football, being named the Heisman Trophy winner last season. He completed 72.2% of passes for LSU in his senior season, racking up 3,812 passing yards along with 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
The argument working against Daniels for OROY is that he's not stepping into an offensive that has the weapons that Caleb Williams has with the Bears and J.J. McCarthy has with the Minnesota Vikings. The LSU product will get to throw to Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, but he'll be playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league.
With that being said, his mobility will allow him to create some extra time and fully use the weapons that he does have. He and Williams are also the only rookie quarterbacks that will almost certainly step into the No. 1 role immediately. McCarthy may need to sit behind Sam Darnold and Drake Maye will have to battle with Jacoby Brissett in training camp.
