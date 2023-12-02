Jayden Daniels Viewed as Lock to Win Heisman Trophy as Bo Nix, Oregon Lose PAC-12 Championship
By Reed Wallach
Jayden Daniels most likely secured the Heisman Trophy without even playing on Championship Weekend.
Following Oregon's upset loss to Washington in the PAC-12 Championship, Daniels has moved to a near certainty to win the Heisman Trophy, pushing ahead of Ducks' quarterback Bo Nix.
Nix was viewed as the favorite heading into Friday night's matchup against the Huskies with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, but the Ducks loss paved the way for the historical statistical season from Daniels to be the winning case.
Daniels, who was as high as +175 ahead of kick off, moved to -800 shortly after the conclusion of the PAC-12 title game to win the Heisman, ahead of both Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. Since the odds shift following the game, more money poured in on the LSU quarterback, making him -1450 as of Saturday morning.
Nix and Penix Jr. were the top two leaders in passing yards this regular season, but didn't have the rushing stats to match Daniels overwhelming numbers. However, LSU had three losses before November and were never a fixture in the CFP race while Oregon and Washinton were each battling for a spot in the final four.
In the PAC-12 title game, Nix was a pedestrian 21-of-34 for 239 yards with three touchdowns and interception while adding 69 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Penix Jr., who had struggled at times down the stretch of the season, completed 27-of-39 passes for 319 yards with a TD as Washington finished an undefeated regular season off.
This sets up Daniels to win the award next Saturday, December 9th.
While typically the Heisman Trophy is given to a player that compiles a ton of stats and is part of a team that wins 10 games, Daniels has outpaced the field by so much that he is the only viable candidate left standing with one day left of play left.
2023 Heisman Trophy Odds
