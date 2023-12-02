Jayden Daniels Viewed as Lock to Win Heisman Trophy as Bo Nix, Oregon Lose PAC-12 Championship

Jayden Daniels:



-Leads FBS QBR

-Leads FBS in total offense

-Tied for the lead in FBS passing TD's

-Leads FBS in TD's responsible for

-95.6 Total QBR would be 2nd-best ever

-5th player in SEC history to have 50 TD's responsible for in a season

-4 games with 200 Pass/100 Rush…