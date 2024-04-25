JC Latham Draft Odds Soaring, Viewed as Potential Top 5 Pick?
By Reed Wallach
2024 NFL Draft week big riser this season appears to be Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham.
Latham was once viewed as a mid-first-round prospect, but prominent mock drafts in the past 24 hours have pegged him as a candidate to go as high as No. 5 in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
The Chargers, who are picking No. 5 have been tied to Latham as a perfect fit for new head coach Jim Harbaugh’s offense and the team may view him as a better fit for the roster than projected consensus top offensive lineman Joe Alt.
Here’s the latest on Latham’s meteoric rise that has him as a close second choice to be the first offensive lineman selected with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 NFL Draft: First Offensive Lineman Selected Odds
- Joe Alt: -220
- JC Latham: +155
- Olu Fashanu: +4000
- Taliese Fuaga: +5000
- Troy Fautanu: +6000
- Amarius Mims: +1000
Where Will JC Latham Be Picked in 2024 NFL Draft?
Latham has seen his stock rise of late, and it's reached a high point on Thursday morning as the likes of NFL Network’s Peter Schrager and Daniel Jeremiah have placed him as the No. 5 pick in their respective final mock drafts.
Latham also fills a key need for the Chargers, and his versatility can be a big boost for Harbaugh as he begins his tenure as head coach.
Ironically enough, Latham is the second choice at FanDuel to be the No. 5 pick (+350), which is currently held by the Chargers, at +350, ahead of Alt (+400), but Alt remains the heavy favorite to be the first offensive lineman selected.
This is because these two markets act somewhat independently, and books may not be lining certain outcomes correctly.
There is also the possibility that many mock drafts are linking player and team, but not necessarily draft position.
Los Angeles has been viewed as a possible trade candidate for quarterback or wide receiver needy teams, and Latham may be a target for the team if it moves back into the double digits to select him. Keep an eye on a Chargers trade back to No. 11 with the Minnesota Vikings, where it may still get its guy.
Latham is one of the most intriguing prospects ahead of the NFL Draft, where will he go? We’ll find out soon enough.
