JC Latham NFL Draft Over/Under Odds: Where is NFL Draft's Fastest Rising Offensive Lineman Mocked to Go?
NFL Draft odds for Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham, who is flying up mock drafts and may become a top 10 pick come Thursday's first round.
By Reed Wallach
One of the 2024 NFL Draft week's biggest risers appears to be JC Latham out of Alabama, who is now being pegged as a top half of the first round prospect.
Latham is one of the many talented offensive linemen in this year’s NFL Draft class, but where will he go? There’s plenty of options which we’ll break down below, but could Latham be the first offensive lineman off the board?
It’s a long shot, but let’s break down what’s going on with the budding prospect ahead of Thursday’s first round.
JC Latham NFL Draft Over/Under Odds
- 13.5 (Over -148/Under +112)
Can JC Latham Be First Offensive Lineman Selected?
Much of the pre-NFL Draft discussion has surrounded Joe Alt being the first offensive lineman selected inside the top 10, but is it as easy as that? Alt is the overwhelming favorite, but Latham is a fast riser and is now trending towards being in the top half of the first round.
Latham has been visiting with plenty of teams at the top of the draft, and many believe he should go early, which would cash the under on this prop.
While being the first offensive lineman selected is a longshot, there is a ton tied to Alt being the first OL taken at No. 7 to the Titans, but the team could trade back or target a wide receiver, opening the door for Latham, who is +1200 to be the first offensive lineman selected. While Alt may be the consensus top prospect, Latham is making quite an impression.
Latham's consensus mock draft position is all over the place, but the betting markets are signaling that he is set to go quite high come Thursday, possibly in the top 10.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.