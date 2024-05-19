Jets Favored in Most Games in Franchise History in 2024 Season
Hype has never been higher for the New York Jets ahead of the 2024 regular season.
If Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy, they have all the pieces they need to be an AFC contender. They have added to the offensive line, beefed up their already strong defense, and given Rodgers all the weapons he needs to succeed in 2024.
Now that the season's schedule has been released, sportsbooks have set the odds for every single game. The Jets, believe it or not, are favored in 14 of their 17 games this season. That is the most games they've ever been favored in for a single season.
Let's take a look at their betting odds for every single one of their games.
The odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
2024 Games Jets are Set as Favorites
- Week 2: -4 at Titans
- Week 3: -7.5 vs. Patriots
- Week 4: -6 vs. Broncos
- Week 5: -4 at Vikings
- Week 6: -1.5 vs. Bills
- Week 7: -1 at Steelers
- Week 8: -4.5 at Patriots
- Week 9: -3 vs. Texans
- Week 10: -3 at Cardinals
- Week 11: -4 vs. Colts
- Week 13: -4.5 vs. Seahawks
- Week 15: -1 at Jaguars
- Week 16: -3 vs. Rams
- Week 18: -3 vs. Dolphins
2024 Games Jets are Set as Underdogs
- Week 1: +5.5 at 49ers
- Week 14: +2 at Dolphins
- Week 17: +2.5 at Bills
The Jets are set as favorites in every game from Week 2 until Week 14 when they head to Miami to take on the Dolphins. The 49ers in Week 1 is the only game on their entire schedule where they're set as underdogs to a non-divisional opponent.
These lines will shift as the season progresses, but these opening odds show just how much faith oddsmakers have in the Jets in 2024.
