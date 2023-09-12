Jets Super Bowl odds take big hit after Aaron Rodgers injury
The Jets Super Bowl odds decrease significantly after Aaron Rodgers goes down with an injury in his debut with the team.
It was an offseason of hype for the New York Jets after they traded for future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
The excitement lasted just literal minutes, as Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury just four plays into his Jets debut against the Bills on Monday night. He was ruled out for the game with an Achilles injury.
Further tests will be conducted on Monday to determine just how serious the injury is.
Oddsmakers didn't hesitate to change the Jets' odds to win Super Bowl 58. They seem to think this is going to be a serious injury for Rodgers and have adjusted their odds as such.
The Jets have dropped from +1800 to win Super Bowl 58, down to +2500. Even eventually winning the game on a walkoff punt return TD wasn't enough for them to sway from the +2500 price.
Jets Super Bowl odds
While +1800 to +2500 is a serious drop off, it will drop even further if Rodgers is determined to miss the entire season and, if the reports are true that a ruptured Achilles is expected, that's exactly what's going to happen.
Can the Jets win enough games without him to stay in the playoff hunt? Can Zach Wilson lead this team to the promise land? I certainly don't think so.
With that being said, if you think Rodgers will be able to return at some point this season, 25/1 may be a great bet to place. If they can even just sneak into the postseason, they're going to be a dangerous team if Rodgers is healthy by the time the playoffs begin.
So, if you want to risk it and hope that he returns healthy at some point, +2500 isn't a terrible bet to make.
If you want to place the bet, do so at BetMGM Sportsbook. For a limited time, you will get $200 in bonus bets if you bet just $10 after signing up for an account. Click the link below to take advantage of this offer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!