Jets vs. Dolphins Odds See Major Shift After Jets Bench Zach Wilson
The Jets are benching Zach Wilson. What does that mean for the odds for Friday's game against Miami?
By Peter Dewey
The New York Jets are making a change under center, but it won't be for Aaron Rodgers to return... yet.
New York reportedly is benching former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins. Boyle came in for Wilson in the team's blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.
The offense for the Jets has been putrid under Wilson, ranking 29th in yards per play and 30th in points scored this season. The team hadn't scored a touchdown on offense in two games prior to Breece Hall finding the end zone in Week 11.
Miami and New York will play on Friday afternoon -- Black Friday -- this week, the NFL's first ever game on Black Friday. However, oddsmakers aren't giving the Jets much of a chance. The odds for Friday's game have moved heavily in Miami's favor with Wilson on the bench.
After opening as 7.5-point favorites, Miami has climbed as high as a nine-point favorite in Week 12.
Dolphins vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total for NFL Week 12
It's going to be hard to be much worse than Wilson was this season, but Boyle didn't look great in relief against the Bills. He completed just seven of his 14 pass attempts for 33 yards and one interception.
At the end of the day, the Jets needed to change things up to give themselves a chance at the playoffs, especially if Rodgers is really intent on returning this season.
For now, New York is on the outside looking in with a 4-6 record entering this matchup with the AFC East-leading Dolphins.
