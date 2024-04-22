JJ McCarthy Draft Position Odds: Vegas Expecting Quarterback to be Top 5 Pick
2024 NFL Draft betting odds for J.J. McCarthy, who is firmly in the top five of consensus mock drafts.
By Reed Wallach
J.J. McCarthy is one of the most polarizing NFL Draft prospects in this year’s cycle, once seen as a fringe first rounder after declaring for the draft after leading Michigan to the National Championship in 2023, but now a bonafide contender to go No. 2 overall.
McCarthy has a draft range starting at No. 2 and lasting likely to No. 6, with several teams potentially interested in trading up to select the Michigan quarterback, including the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
McCarthy’s over/under is set at 5.5, will he make it out of the top five? Here’s the latest on McCarthy’s draft odds.
J.J. McCarthy NFL Draft Odds
Will J.J. McCarthy Go In the Top Five of the 2024 NFL Draft?
McCarthy’s stock has cemented him as a back stop of six, it appears. The Giants have been tied to the Michigan product throughout the process, as teams have become enamored with his upside and leadership.
However, will McCarthy be there at No. 6? He is in the mix at No. 2 as well for the Commanders, who have been very coy with its draft plans to date, as McCarthy has seen his odds drop from +2000 to +900 since Sunday morning.
With Caleb Williams set to be the first pick, there’s an expectation that the next two picks at least will be quarterbacks, any of the three of McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye.
While the Cardinals aren’t slated to take a quarterback, picking No. 4 this year, the team is a prime trade destination for a team like the Vikings interested in moving up for a signal caller. The same can be said for the Chargers at No. 5.
McCarthy has plenty of outs in the top five and a ton of interested teams, and oddsmakers are prepared for it at the start of draft week.
