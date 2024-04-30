J.J. McCarthy Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Vikings' QB Ahead of Drake Maye, Bo Nix)
Breaking down J.J. McCarthy's odds to be named NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 after being selected No. 10 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.
The NFL Draft is in the books and each rookie of the 2024 class has a team to call home.
There were a historic six quarterbacks selected in the first 12 picks including J.J. McCarthy, from the National Champion Michigan, who was selected No. 10 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.
We don't know yet how many of these rookie quarterbacks will be the Day 1 starters, but what we do know is their odds to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, is the expected favorite, but J.J. McCarthy is fourth on the list, above Drake Maye, who was selected No. 3 overall by the New England Patriots.
J.J. McCarthy Rookie of the Year odds
After Williams (+250), Marvin Harrison Jr. (+650), and Jayden Daniels (+900), McCarthy comes in at +1000 to win the award. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 9.09% chance of winning the award. A $100 would profit a bettor $1,000 if he pulls it off.
Maye, who was selected No. 3 overall, seven picks before McCarthy, is listed at +1800. Bo Nix, who was selected two picks after the former Wolverine, is listed at +2100.
McCarthy may sit behind Sam Darnold to start the season, which would hurt his chances, but if he does get the nod he'll enter one of the best possible situations for a rookie quarterback. He'll face weapons at receiver including Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson at tight end. He also will have a strong weapon at running back in Aaron Jones.
He's a polarizing quarterback heading into his rookie season. Some doubters point to Michigan's run-first style of play as a sign that he may not be ready to play at the NFL-level. We will find out sooner or later if that's the case, but oddsmakers and bettors clearly have some level of faith in him due to being fourth on the odds list amongst all offensive players to be named rookie of the year.
The last Minnesota Vikings to win Offensive Rookie of the Year was Percy Harvin in 2009.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.