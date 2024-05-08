Joe Burrow Comeback Player of the Year Odds (Bengals Quarterback Second Favorite for Award)
By Reed Wallach
Joe Burrow’s 2024 season was cut short as the Bengals quarterback had a wrist injury after recovering from a preseason calf injury.
The Bengals quarterback is ready to roll for this season, and the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year winner is expected to contend for it again after another injury riddled season.
Burrow and the Bengals are in a hotly contested division in the AFC North, but Burrow is a proven commodity coming off a season ending injury, but is also more in his prime than the two other top choices to win the award in Aaron Rodgers (40-years-old) and Kirk Cousins (35), who are coming off of ruptured Achilles.
For now, here are the odds:
2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year
- Aaron Rodgers: +100
- Joe Burrow: +200
- Kirk Cousins: +500
- Antony Richardson: +750
- Russell Wilson: +1200
- Deshaun Watson: +1500
- Nick Chubb: +2000
- Tank Dell: +2500
- Justin Herbert: +2500
- Daniel Jones: +2500
- Sam Darnold: +3000
- TJ Watt: +4000
- Justin Fields: +4000
- Gardner Minshew: +5000
- Bradley Chubb: +6000
- Bryce Young: +6000
- Sam Howell: +6000
- Matthew Judon: +6000
- JK Dobbins: +6000
Joe Burrow Second Choice to Win Comeback Player of the Year
Burrow won this award in 2021 after recovering from a torn ACL to lead the Bengals to the AFC North title, can he follow a similar path to hardware in 2024?
Oddsmakers are giving Burrow a real chance to be the second player to win the award twice since 1997 (Chad Pennington) as the talented quarterback has a host of weapons, including Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as well as rookie Jermaine Burton, who was selected in the third round to replace Tyler Boyd.
Can the Bengals bounce back in 2024 behind a resurgent effort from a now healthy Burrow, and lead to some Comeback Player of the Year hype?
