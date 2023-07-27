Joe Burrow injury shifts Bengals’ futures odds, quarterback’s MVP odds in 2023
The Bengals odds to win the AFC North are on the move after Joe Burrow's injury.
By Peter Dewey
The Cincinnati Bengals could be in trouble in the 2023 season.
Star quarterback Joe Burrow came up limping during the team’s practice on Thursday with a calf injury.
Burrow had to be carted off the field because of the injury – which was a non-contact issue on a play when he scrambled outside of the pocket.
Here’s the full video of the play:
Burrow is one of the favorites to win the league’s MVP award this season and he’s led the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons. If he’s seriously injured, it will not only alter the Bengals' odds in the futures market but also the entire landscape of the AFC.
Once there is more known about Burrow’s injury, the odds for Cincy will undoubtedly shift if he’s expected to miss time in the regular season.
Bengals’ futures odds for 2023 season
Bengals’ odds to win the Super Bowl
Cincinnati is +1100 to win the Super Bowl this season, and it makes sense – if Burrow is healthy.
The Bengals made the Super Bowl in the 2021 season and reached the AFC title game in 2022, only to lose to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Burrow has completely turned around the Bengals franchise, and the team has one of the better offenses in the league with him at the helm. If he’s out for part or potentially all of the 2023 season, it will be hard to consider Cincy a true contender.
Bengals’ odds to win the AFC North
Prior to Burrow going down, the Bengals were +150 to win the AFC North – the favorite in the division. They have since moved to +190, which is certainly a concern about Burrow's status for 2023.
The AFC North should be a competitive division in 2023 regardless, but Burrow missing time would certainly open the door for one of the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers or Cleveland Browns to take the division crown.
Joe Burrow’s MVP odds for the 2023 season
Burrow is +750 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win his first league MVP in the 2023 season. Only Patrick Mahomes (+700) has better odds to win the league MVP award.
BetSided will have more on the odds movement for the Bengals and Burrow once more is known about his injury.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.