Joe Flacco Comeback Player of the Year Odds Surge Amidst Another Cleveland Browns Win
By Reed Wallach
In an awards market that has been controlled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin for much of the season, contenders are starting to emerge to win Comeback Player of the Year.
Joe Flacco, who wasn't on an active roster until Week 13, has sparked a Browns postseason run, leading the team to three straight wins, most recently a double-digit win against the Houston Texans in which the former Super Bowl MVP passed for 368 yards. Out of nowhere, Flacco has begun to contend for Comeback Player of the Year.
Hamlin, who survived cardiac arrest last season on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, has long been the odds-on favorite to win the award. Surviving a near-death experience to play just a year later is an incredible feat, but Hamlin has had a negligible impact on the Bills season. He has been active for only five games, mostly playing special teams.
As the season comes down to the final two weeks, Flacco has seen his odds plummet down to +400. The Browns' quarterback has passed for 1,307 yards in four starts, passing for 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The other player to watch in this market is Baker Mayfield, who has the Buccaneers on the verge of an NFC South title despite what was expected to be a rebuilding year for Tampa Bay. The former No. 1 pick is playing the best football of his career as the team has rattled off four straight wins.
Mayfield, who is +800 to win Comeback Player of the Year, has passed for 3,598 yards with 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. After bouncing around from the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams and mired by ineffective play, Mayfield has found a home in Tampa Bay and has been one of the best stories of the season. Is it enough to warrant consideration for Comeback Player of the Year?
What was once a market that looked primed for Hamlin to win after an incredibly journey back to the field, other more impactful candidates are looking to make a late push for the award.
If you don't have an account with Caesars Sportsbook, make sure to get one NOW. Caesars is matching all new users first bets up to $1,000!
2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.