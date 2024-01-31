Joel Embiid's MVP Odds Crater Amidst Knee Injury
By Reed Wallach
Joel Embiid's nearly ineligible to win the NBA MVP for the second straight season.
While Embiid suited up and played despite a knee injury on Tuesday, the reigning Most Valuable Player left early with further damage done to his already injured knee. The Philadelphia 76ers star has already missed 12 games with an injury despite looking like the clear MVP front runner, if he misses five more he will be disqualified from the running.
With Embiid possibly set to be on the shelf for possibly more time and out of a cushion to miss games, the award is seemingly out of the picture for the dominant big man. With that, his odds have cratered.
Nobody is denying that Embiid is more than capable of winning the award, leading the league in scoring with over 35 points while grabbing 11 rebounds, but he may not play enough games to qualify.
Embiid's odds sit at +1500, behind Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the odds board.
Here's the full odds update:
2024 NBA MVP Odds
