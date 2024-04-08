John Calipari Leaves Kentucky for Arkansas Job, Betting Market Reacts
By Reed Wallach
In one of the most stunning events in college basketball memory, Kentucky head coach Jon Calipari has left the Wildcats to take the same job at SEC rival Arkansas.
Calipari, who had a massive buyout attached to his contract with Kentucky, left the job on his own accord to join the Razorbacks, who needed to replace Eric Musselman after he left for USC. Of course, the betting market has spoken quickly on this, shifting next year’s National Championship picture.
Kentucky has a top-five recruiting class heading into next season behind Coach Cal’s recruiting prowess, but it’s possible that the Razorbacks may be in line to poach some on this news.
This is a fluid situation, and Kentucky is sure to be in the market for a big name that will shift the market again, but Arkansas's odds to win next year’s National Championship have been slashed in half while Kentucky has taken a minor step back but is still ahead of Arkansas.
Here are the updated odds for next year’s title with Duke installed as the favorite with the nation’s best recruiting class at FanDuel Sportsbook, but plenty of other worthy contenders.
2025 National Championship Odds
- Duke: +1200
- Kansas: +1200
- Alabama: +1500
- Houston: +1500
- North Carolina: +1500
- Connecticut: +1800
- Arizona: +2000
- Kentucky: +2000
- Rutgers: +3000
- Tennessee: +3000
- Baylor: +3000
- Texas: +3000
- Purdue: +3000
- Gonzaga: +3000
- Creighton: +4000
- Iowa State: +4000
- BYU: +4000
- Illinois: +4000
- Arkansas: +4000
- Auburn: +4000
- Marquette: +4500
- Wisconsin: +5000
- Michigan: +5000
- Miami: +5000
