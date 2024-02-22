Josh Jacobs Next Team Odds (Raiders Favored, AFC West-Rival in Mix for Star RB)
Looking at the next team odds for Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs.
For the second consecutive season there are questions surrounding which team running back Josh Jacobs will suit up for.
Last year, Jacobs ended his holdout in late-August, agreeing to a one-year, $12 million contract with the Raiders just before the start of the regular season. However, Jacobs couldn’t recapture the magic that made him an All-Pro in 2022, when he ran for 1,653 yards and a dozen touchdowns.
In 13 games last season, Jacobs posted career-lows in rushing yards (805), touchdowns (6) and yards per attempt (3.5). While he shook the rust off in the first half of the regular season, Jacobs never eclipsed 80 yards rushing over the first eight games.
Jacobs briefly turned his season around under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. In five games, he averaged 79.4 rushing yards with a pair of 100-yard performances before a December quadriceps injury forced him to miss the last four games of the season.
Jacobs turned down the franchise tag last season. Would he sign it a year later which would cost the Raiders around $14 million? Or, will Jacobs test the waters as an unrestricted free agent?
Oddsmakers just a stone’s throw from Allegiant Stadium have posted potential landing spots for the Alabama product. Here’s a look.
Josh Jacobs Next Team Odds
Las Vegas Raiders Favored to Retain Josh Jacobs
Under interim general manager Champ Kelly and Pierce, the Raiders were able to re-establish their rushing attack. But will new general manager Tom Telesco try to extend him?
With Jacobs sidelined over the final four games, backup Zamir White ran for 397 yards in four games and caught nine passes out of the backfield. He could be given a chance to be a full-time starter in 2024.
Because of the franchise tag element, the Raiders are the favorite to retain Jacobs at -200, which is an implied probability of 66.67%.
Los Angeles Chargers a Distant 2nd Favorite for Josh Jacobs
There’s a sizable distance between the top-two teams to sign Jacobs as the Los Angeles Chargers are second favorites at +750, which is an implied probability of just 11.76%.
The Chargers seem to be in position to move on from Austin Ekeler after the veteran running back ran for just 628 yards last season and posted a career-low 3.5 yards per attempt. He had just 51 catches, his lowest receptions total since 2018. The Chargers were 25th in the NFL in rushing offense last season, averaging just 96.6 yards per game.
The Chargers are also projected to be in the mix for New York Giants standout running back Saquon Barkley. Los Angeles is trying to surround quarterback Justin Herbert with as many complimentary weapons as possible under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Could Baltimore Ravens Sign Josh Jacobs?
Baltimore already has the best rushing attack in the NFL, so signing Jacobs would make the Ravens even more dynamic on the ground.
Baltimore, led by MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, led the NFL in rushing last season, averaging 156.5 yards per game. Lamar led Baltimore with 821 rushing yards and the Ravens got a career-high 810 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns from Gus Edwards.
Despite his goal-line acumen, Edwards posted a career-low 4.1 yards per carry and averaged less than 50 yards per game. The Ravens planned to have former second-round pick J.K. Dobbins as its bell-cow back last season, but the Ohio State product tore his Achilles in the season-opener against Houston.
Dobbins has now played in just nine games over the last three seasons. He suffered a knee injury in the preseason in 2021 and missed all of the regular season, which forced him to miss nine games in 2022.
Last year, rookie Keaton Mitchell was explosive, averaging 8.4 yards per carry but he’s on the mend, too, heading into next season after suffering a torn ACL in a December win over Jacksonville.
Baltimore is the fourth-favorite to land Jacobs at +950, an implied probability of 9.52%.
