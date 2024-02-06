Justin Fields Next Team Odds Features Surprise Team on Top
Odds on which team Justin Fields will play for in 2024-25 were just released by DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Bears have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Again.
Unlike last year, however, Chicago is expected to keep the pick and draft a quarterback with it.
That's led to speculation the Bears will trade incumbent starting QB Justin Fields. But if you go by the odds, that may not be the case.
DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for which team Fields will "take his first snap in the 2024/25 NFL regular season" and, in a surprise twist, they have the Bears listed as +100 favorites.
Behind the Bears are the Atlanta Falcons (+140), Las Vegas Raiders (+450) and Seattle Seahawks (+750).
The Falcons have long been speculated as the leader in the clubhouse to trade for Fields. They have a plethora of talent on offense outside the quarterback position, are in a win-now move and they also have the draft capital to entice the Bears to move Fields.
The Bears being on top of the list is a surprise. Adam Schefter reported this week the prevailing thought throughout the league is the Bears will pick USC QB Caleb Williams No. 1 this year.
Perhaps the thought here is the Bears will pick Williams but start Fields, giving Williams time to learn the NFL, much like the Packers did with Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.
The problem with that is if Fields gets hurt he'll have no trade value, with teams not wanting to trade draft capital for an injured QB heading into a contract year while also knowing the Bears are moving onto Williams anyway.
If I were betting on anyone it would be the Raiders. The odds are long enough to be tempting, the team needs a long-term answer at QB, this moves him out of the NFC and gives new Raiders coach Antonio Pierce a centerpiece to build their offense around.
This remains an unpredictable market so I wouldn't go too heavy betting on it. But it is fun to speculate on a player's future and the odds certainly provide some interesting context to consider as well.
