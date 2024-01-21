Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Best Same Game Parlay for NFL Divisional Round
Patrick Mahomes will play his first true road playoff game when the Chiefs visit Orchard Park on Sunday.
The Buffalo Bills are one win away from a return to the AFC Championship game. Standing in Buffalo’s way are the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, who will go on the road in the postseason for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era.
Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense have not been themselves this season, which included a home loss to Buffalo. The Bills are trying to get over the Kansas City hurdle after losing in the 2020 AFC title game and 2021 Divisional round at Arrowhead Stadium.
Here is a deep dive into this AFC Divisional clash and a same-game parlay to consider between two of the best teams in the NFL.
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay
- Josh Allen OVER 42.5 rushing yards
- Rashee Rice 80+ receiving yards
- James Cook 50+ receiving yards
Same Game Parlay Odds: +405
Josh Allen OVER 42.5 rushing yards
In big moments, Allen is not afraid to elude the pocket, take off and make plays with his legs. Fans saw that in the first round of the playoffs against Pittsburgh, when Allen bolted for a 52-yard touchdown run to give the Bills a 21-0 lead over the Steelers midway through the second quarter.
Allen is averaging 54.5 rushing yards in nine career playoff games, and that includes two games against Steve Spagnuolo’s defense when he ran for 68 in the 2021 Divisional Round and 88 in the 2020 AFC Championship game.
Overall, Allen has hit this rushing yardage number in six of nine postseason contests.
Rashee Rice 80+ receiving yards
Rice’s yardage prop is set around 66.5, but go higher for a bigger payout considering his recent play. Throughout the season, Mahomes was looking for a top target as Kansas City’s offense slogged along on a weekly basis. Then, Rice emerged down the stretch and the second-round pick surged with the trust of Mahomes.
Since Week 11, Rice is averaging 9.7 targets, 7.3 receptions and 92.6 yards per game and is coming off a breakout performance in the first-round win over Miami with eight catches and 130 yards.
Rice had seven catches for 72 yards and a score in the first meeting with Buffalo, but the Bills will be without safety Taylor Rapp and defensive back Christian Benford. Two more members of Buffalo’s secondary - Taron Johnson (concussion) and Rasul Douglas (knee) - could be game-time decisions.
James Cook 50+ rushing yards
Searching for offensive answers midway through the season, the Bills fired offensive coordinator and inserted Joe Brady.
Brady quickly put an emphasis on running the football and it helped lead Buffalo to a 6-1 stretch to finish the regular season and an AFC East title. That ground movement was spearheaded by Cook, who ended his career year with over 1,100 rushing yards. Cook, whose rushing prop is 62.5 for Sunday, is averaging 72.4 rushing yards per game since Brady took over as offensive coordinator.
Cook ran 18 times for 79 yards in the first round against Pittsburgh and you should expect more of the same vs. a Chiefs’ defense that is far better against the pass (No. 4) than it is defending the run (No. 18).
