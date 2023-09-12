Kansas State vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Missouri will look to avenge a 40-12 loss last season to K-State at home.
By Reed Wallach
Missouri avoided a catastrophic loss to Middle Tennessee State at home last weekend, possibly looking ahead to this boarder war matchup against Kansas State, but the Tigers defense held up nicely to lock up a home win.
Now, the Tigers turn its attention to defending Big 12 champion Kansas State, who thrashed Mizzou 40-12 last season in the start of what was a dream season for the Wildcats.
Can Missouri show up at home and stun K-State? Here's how I'm betting this nonconference matchup:
Kansas State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total
Kansas State vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Kansas State has covered in both games this season
- Kansas State is 33-15-1 against the spread (ATS) under head coach Chris Klieman
- Missouri hasn't covered in either game this season
- Missouri is 15-21 ATS under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz
Kansas State vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Kansas State Record: 2-0
- Missouri Record: 2-0
Kansas State vs. Missouri Key Players to Watch
Kansas State
Will Howard: Howard played plenty last season in relief for K-State's Adrian Martinez, who battled injuries at different times in the year. With sound experience, he has the Wildcats humming on offense to start the year. The Wildcats scored 40 or more in both games to start the season with a top 20 EPA/Play.
Missouri
Luther Burden: Missouri still hasn't opened up the offense this season, but its clear that if the team can open up the playbook, it revolves around the highly-touted wide receiver. He has hauled in 15 catches through two games with 96 yards and 117 yards in each.
I expect a more diverse playbook from the Tigers as home underdogs, and for Burden to be a big factor against a Wildcats defense that is outside the top 100 returning production this season and hasn't been tested with someone of Burden's stature.
Kansas State vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
Missouri's defense remains stout. After posting a top 25 success rate last season, the Tigers are maintaining that high level of play by shutting down Middle Tennessee and South Dakota. However, the team will face a big step up in class against Kansas State.
The Wildcats may not have notable names in the passing game, but Howard is a capable runner that can keep defenses honest with a blend of sturdy running backs, including D.J. Giddens (6.7 yards per carry) and Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward. I believe the Wildcats can estbalish the run in this one to set up the passing game.
However, Missouri's offense may be able to show a bit more than it did in last year's matchup that featured five turnovers. With the continued growth of Burden as well as new offensive cordinator Kirby Moore's first showcase game, Missouri should be able to push into the mid 20's.
Last season's game may have been a blowout, but with sound playcalling and some better turnover luck, I believe Missouri's offense can keep the team in this one and push this game over the low total.
