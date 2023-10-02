Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
A full betting preview for a Friday night Big 12 matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and Oklahoma State Cowboys.
By Josh Yourish
Both the Kansas State Wildcats and Oklahoma State Cowboys were off in Week 5, but Oklahoma State was the team that needed the hiatus much more. The Cowboys are 2-2 after a loss to Iowa State in Week 4. At least they’ve finally decided on a quarterback.
Kansas State and their quarterback, Will Howard, got to enjoy the bye week with a 3-1 record after beating UCF in a Big 12 matchup. We’ll dive deep into this Big 12 Friday night game, but if you want to take a wider look at the college football landscape in Week 6, check out BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State is 1-3 ATS
- The UNDER is 3-1 in Oklahoma State games
- Kansas State is 3-1 ATS
- The OVER is 3-1 in Kansas State games
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kansas State Record: 3-1
- Oklahoma State Record: 2-2
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Key Players to Watch
Kansas State
DJ Giddens, RB: If you could only give one game ball out after the Wildcats victory over UCF, it would unquestionably go to Giddens. The sophomore running back carried the ball 30 times for 207 yards and four touchdowns, while also being the team’s leading receiver. Giddens caught eight passes from Will Howard for 86 yards. Giddens leads the team with 530 all-purpose yards.
Oklahoma State
Alan Bowman, QB: Mike Gundy was taking his time deciding on a starting quarterback, but in Week 4 he finally settled on redshirt senior Alan Bowman. Against Iowa State he went 23/48 for 278 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two picks.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma State used to be a run-and-gun offensive team, but those days are long gone. Mike Gundy’s team is 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games and more surprisingly 9-1 to the under.
Some of that has to do with their pace of play which ranks 67th. That is a deviation from typical Cowboys teams, just a few years ago. Kansas State however, is 10th in plays per game and that fast pace lends itself to covering, especially with a great run-game led by Giddens.
The Wildcats are 14th in yards per game and 33rd in yards per play. They’re rushing for 198.5 yards per game and 5.2 per carry which ranks 25th. The rushing attack is the star of the show for K-State and Giddens is running for 6.4 yards per carry. Oklahoma State defensively ranks 64th against the run and 75th in yards per play.
It shouldn't be too hard for K-State to score, unless Gundy made big changes to his defense in the bye week. The Wildcats can have success through the air as well with Will Howard. Howard is averaging 7.7 yards per attempt and completing 65.5% of his passes. He has eight touchdowns passing and five on the ground with four interceptions.
Turnovers and short fields might be Oklahoma State’s only chance in this one. They rank 102nd in yards per game and 117th in yards per play at 4.9. Their rushing attack is abysmal and their passing game isn’t much better. They do attempt the eighth most passes per game which could expose Kansas State’s weak secondary. The Wildcats are 115th in passing defense.
Kansas State is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games and I do like them to cover. However, their passing defense is one of the worst in the country and they’re playing against a team that throws as much as any. So despite the 9-1 to the under for Oklahoma State’s last 10, I’ll take the over in this one. The over is 7-3 in K-State’s last 10.
