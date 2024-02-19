Kansas State vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 19 (How to Bet Big 12 Monday Showdown)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Texas vs. Kansas State on Monday, Feb. 19.
By Reed Wallach
Texas and Kansas State meet in Big 12 action on Monday night in Austin.
This is the first meeting of the year between these two with Texas in a role that it hasn't thrived in all season, a favorite. The Wildcats, meanwhile, have made its mark on the year as playing tight games all year, evident in yet another last second finish against TCU over the weekend, albeit a losing effort.
Can Kansas State rebound quickly and cover a big number against Texas?
Here's our best bet for this Monday showdown:
Kansas State vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Texas vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Texas is 9-16 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Texas is 5-12 ATS this season as a favorite
- Kansas State is 6-4 ATS as an underdog
- Texas has gone OVER in 14 of 25 games this season
Kansas State vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 19
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Moody Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Kansas State Record: 15-10
- Texas Record: 16-9
Kansas State vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Kansas State
Tylor Perry: The North Texas transfer is the No. 1 option on this Kansas State offense, a downhill driver that does a great job of setting the table for the likes of Chris Carter and Arthur Kaluma. Perry is fantastic at getting to the free throw line, but has struggled to shoot from the perimeter all season, 30% from deep after shooting over 40% at North Texas the past two season.
Texas
Max Abmas: A fellow mid-major transfer, Abmas has had an up-and-down season with Texas. The Oral Roberts import had only seven points against the best defense in the country in Houston over the weekend, but is averaging 17 points per game this season. Can he bounce back against another elite Big 12 defense in Kansas State.
Kansas State vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Texas has struggled in the role as favorite all season long while Kansas State has done a fine job of hanging tight both at home and on the road.
The Longhorns, as noted above a 5-12 ATS as a favorite this season. The team's defense has slid to 10th in Big 12 play in terms of adjusted defensive efficiency, and the offense has struggled to protect the ball, now ninth in terms of Big 12 turnover rate.
The Kansas State defense, meanwhile, ahs emerged as a top flight unit in the league. Despite a floundering offense, the defense is holding teams to the lowest effective field goal percentage in the conference, ahead of the likes of Houston and Iowa State.
The Longhorns are reliant at getting inside and finishing around the rim, but Kansas State has been elite in that regard. Texas is 18th in field goal percentage at the rim, while K-State bolsters a top 15 rim protection defense in the nation.
Lastly, keep an eye on Texas' poor transition defense. Kansas State isn't aggressive in terms of pushing pace, but the offense is efficient in the open court, scoring the 13th most points per possession according to ShotQuality. That's notable against a Texas team that is 344th in points allowed per possession in transition and is constantly vulnerable off of misses and turnovers.
