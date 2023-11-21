Kansas vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
College football betting preview, predictions and best bets for Cincinnati vs. Kansas in Week 13.
By Reed Wallach
Kansas has had to deal with injuries at quarterback over the course of the season, but that hasn't stopped the team from being competitive, nearly stunning Kansas State at home with third stringer Cole Ballard under the center.
The hope for Kansas is that Jason Bean can return for the Jayhawks regular season finale on Saturday against Cincinnati, who has struggled in the team's transition to the Big 12. The Bearcats are 3-8 on the year as the team plays host to the 7-4 Jayhawks, can the team finish the season on a high note, or will it be more of the same?
Here's everything you need to know for Kansas vs. Cincinnati on Saturday:
Kansas vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread and Total
Cincinnati vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Cincinnati is 4-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Kansas is 2-4 ATS as a favorite this season
- Cincinnati has gone OVER in seven of 11 games this season
Kansas vs. Cincinnati How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Bearcats Record: 7-4
- Jayhawks Record: 3-8
Kansas vs. Cincinnati Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati
Emory Jones: The quarterback is on his third team in as many years and has struggled with the Bearcats, as the passing game is about the national average, 71st in EPA/Play. The team has been able to run the ball well, averaging five yards per carry, but Jones can't turn scoring opportunities into touchdowns. The team is 118th in red zone touchdown percentage.
Kansas
Jason Bean: The hope is that Bean will return to the field after missing last week. While Cole Ballard played well against Kansas State, the offense is more dynamic with Bean on the field. Overall, the Jayhawks should move the ball at will with its offense that is 14th in yards per play and 17th in success rate.
Cincinnati vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
Cincinnati is going to struggle to slow down the Jayhawks dynamic offense that is one of the most unique schemes in the nation, constantly finding holes in the defense with motion and masking routes.
The team thrives on the ground, where the offense is 12th in yards per carry and 12th in offensive line yards, but also can hit deep shots through the air, 12th in explosive pass rate as well. Cincinnati has been poor on defense all year, 115th in EPA/Play and I don't envision the defense will turn it around in the season finale.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati's run game checks out alright, 28th in EPA/Rush, but hasn't been able to pass the ball consistently, just 85th in passing success rate this season. The KU defense still has its flaws, especially defending the run, 104th in explosive rush defense and allowing the 84th most yards per carry.
Both defenses may not be able to get stops and this can quickly become a shootout.
Give me the over on Satuday.
