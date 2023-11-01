Kansas vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
Which streaking Big 12 team will keep it rolling on Saturday night?
By Reed Wallach
Kansas scored one of the most impressive victories of the season, knocking off then-undefeated Oklahoma at home in the final minute.
While the Jayhawks broke into the AP Poll Top 25, another team is also trending up in the Big 12 and that's Iowa State, who has been on a tear now that freshman quarterback Rocco Becht has become acclimated to his role as the start. The Cyclones have won four of its last five and enter as small home favorites against KU, can they keep it rolling?
Here's our play for this Big 12 matchup.
Kansas vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
Iowa State vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Iowa State is 5-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Iowa State is 3-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Kansas is 4-4 ATS this season
- Kansas is 0-3 ATS on the road this season
Kansas vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 4th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kansas Record: 6-2
- Iowa State Record: 5-3
Kansas vs. Iowa State Key Players to Watch
Kansas
Jason Bean: Bean has plenty of experience stepping in for Jalon Daniels and the KU offense has remained a top-15 unit in terms of EPA/Play. While he is prone to turnovers, Bean engineered a game-winning touchdown drive against Oklahoma last week and had plenty of explosive plays to help guide the team to victory.
Iowa State
Rocco Becht: It took some time, but Iowa State is cooking on offense now. Becht has anchored an offense that is top 50 in EPA/Pass and has led the Cyclones 30 or more points in three of five games dating back to the start of Big 12 play. Becht is completing 65% of his passes with 13 passing touchdowns with three interceptions.
Iowa State vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
From our weekly column picking every Top 25 game against the spread, I like the Cyclones to take care of business at home this weekend
Kansas deserves a ton of praise for how it scored a program-defining win at home against Oklahoma, but this is a quick turnaround for a program that is still trotting out its backup quarterback (even if the drop-off may not be all that severe).
Iowa State is on a tear, winning three straight by double digits as the team has responded to early season gambling suspensions and is humming now, tied atop the Big 12 standings (with Kansas).
The defense continues to be rock solid under Matt Campbell's tutelage, 27th in EPA/Play, but it's the offense that continues to trend up with Becht becoming more comfortable under center after being thrust into duty for suspended quarterback Hunter Dekkers.
The Iowa State passing game is top 50 in EPA/Pass on the year and will face a Kansas defense that is 125th in EPA/Play.
Fresh off the massive win, I'll take the Cyclones at home to cover the short spread.
