Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
By Reed Wallach
It looked like the season was spiraling out of control for Oklahoma State, losing two straight games, but the team responded out of the bye by beating Kansas State as a double-digit home underdog.
The Pokes named Alan Bowman the starter in the bye week and the former Texas Tech and Michigan signal caller had the offense on track in Week 6, can the team keep it rolling against Kansas, who will likely continue to start backup Jason Bean as Jalon Daniels nurses a back injury.
Kansas is fresh off a blowout win against UCF with Bean under center, will he keep them on track for a bowl game with a road win and cover on Saturday? Let's break it all down with our best bets:
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Kansas is 3-3 against the spread (ATS this season
- Kansas hasn't covered on the road this season
- Oklahoma State is 2-3 ATS this season
- Oklahoma State has gone UNDER in four of five games this season and all three at home
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 14th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX Sports 1
- Oklahoma State Record: 5-1
- Kansas Record: 3-2
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Key Players to Watch
Kansas
Jason Bean: Bean has started three games already this season after getting plenty of runs last year so the drop-off hasn't been too big from Daniels to him. Bean and the Jayhawks were on point last week at home against UCF in a 51-22 win. To be fair, Bean was quiet in the performance, completing eight of 12 passes for 91 yards.
Oklahoma State
Alan Bowman: Bowman was officially named the starter the week before the bye week, a loss to Iowa State, and then hit the ground running out of it by outclassing the defending Big 12 champion Kansas State. Bowman only completed 19-of-35 passes for 235 yards but engineered two scoring drives in the first quarter to give the team an early lead, one the Pokes would never let go of. Some stability at the QB position seems to be suiting Oklahoma State well.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick
I think the Cowboys have righted the ship with Bowman under center and may make a second-half-of-the-season surge. The team gets an extra day of preparation for Kansas' unique offense after playing on Friday night last week and is in a good spot against the Jayhawks.
For starters, despite the Jayhawks 51-21 win, I believe it's being overvalued in the market. Just last week, Kansas saw a stark shift in the market after opening as a three-point home favorite to moving to a slight home underdog against UCF. The team won in blowout fashion, but only out-gained the Knights by 119 total yards in the game.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State's defense shut down Kansas State's offense last week at home and could keep it rolling against the Jayhawks, who are still putting together a patchwork offense with Bean under center. The Cowboys are 24th in defensive rush success rate this season, per gameonpaper.com, and could make life difficult for KU, who is reliant on the run game to get the offense going.
I'll take the home dog Pokes yet again with a team starting to trend in the right direction.
