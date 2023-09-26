Kansas vs. Texas Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
Can Texas stay on its College Football Playoff path against one of the best offenses in the Big 12?
By Reed Wallach
Texas has continued on its College Football Playoff path so far, 4-0 on the season, but now faces another undefeated group in the 4-0 Kansas Jayhawks.
The Longhorns enter as massive home favorites against Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks, who have one of the best offenses in the nation. Can the Longhorns put together a comprehensive win at home in Big 12 play and cover as three-possession favorites?
Kansas vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Texas vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Texas is 2-2 against the spread (ATS)
- Kansas is 2-2 ATS this season
- Kansas has gone UNDER in three of four games this season
- Kansas went UNDER in its lone road game this season
Kansas vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Kansas Record: 4-0
- Texas Record: 4-0
Kansas vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Kansas
Jalon Daniels: Daniels had a quiet game against BYU last week, only passing the ball 19 times for 130 yards, but he continues to engineer a top 10 offense this season in terms of both EPA/Play and success rate.
Texas
Quinn Ewers: Ewers is the third choice to win the Heisman Trophy behind 1,033 passing yards with 12 total touchdowns and no interceptions. He has a host of dangerous skill position players to throw to and will face a Kansas team that is outside the top 100 in success rate.
Kansas vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Kansas football is back on the rise, but the team ran into a similar issue over last year, losing to teams it was outmatched by.
Last regular season, Kansas lost six games, all but one of them were by double digits and three of them were by more than two touchdowns. The team will play its most difficult opponent of the season in Texas, who is third in success rate.
The Longhorns will win in the battle of the trenches and put the Jayhawks in obvoius passing situations. While Daniels is a special talent as a runner and a passer, Texas grades out as a top 20 defense in terms of EPA/Pass and has shown it can slow down a mobile quarterback when shutting down Alabama's offense on the road.
On the other side of the ball, Texas should find plenty of answers with the likes of AD Mitchell, Xavier Worthy and Ja'Tavion Sanders against an outmatched Kansas secondary.
The Longhorns are top 30 in terms of EPA/Pass and will be far and away the most talented passing game Kansas that allowed 17 or more to Missouri State, Illinois, Nevada and BYU.
Last year, Texas won 55-14, I think we see this team cover with relative ease.
