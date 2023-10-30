Kent State vs. Akron Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
How to bet the early-week matchup between Kent State and Akron.
By Reed Wallach
The two worst teams in the MAC do battle on Wednesday night when Kent State travels to face Akron on the road.
The Golden Flashes and Zips are each 1-7 on the year, arguably two of the worst teams in the entire country. Kent State is at the beginning of a rebuild after bolstering the lowest returning production in the country after former head coach Sean Lewis left to take the Colorado head coaching job. Now, under head coach Kenni Burns, we have seen some serious growing pains.
On the other side, many had hoped Akron would take a step forward under second year head coach Joe Moorehead, but injuries and poor end game variance have led to a dismal start to the year.
Can Akron turn it around at the start of MACtion play? Here are the odds for this Wednesday night meeting:
Kent State vs. Akron Odds, Spread and Total
Akron vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Kent State is 2-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Akron is 3-5 ATS this season
- Kent State is 1-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- Akron is 0-2 ATS as a favorite this season
- Kent State has gone OVER in five of eight games this season
- Akron has gone UNDER in both games this season
Akron vs. Kent State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Akron Record: 1-7
- Kent State Record: 1-7
Kent State vs. Akron Key Players to Watch
Kent State
Tommy Ulatowski: Ulatowski and Michale Alaimo have split time all season, and it hasn't worked much for either. The team is 127th in EPA/Play this season and is last in yards per play and points per drive.
Akron
Jeff Undercluffer Jr.: Undercluffer is starting at quarterback in place of the injured D.J. Irons, and it's been tough sledding thus far. While he's completing 64% of his passes, it's on a dismal four yards per dropback with two touchdowns to five interceptions. It's worth noting that Moorehead has gone to Tahj Bullock at times in place of Undercluffer.
Kent State vs. Akron Prediction and Pick
While it's tough to trust a 1-7 team to win by margin, as oddsmakers re expecting Akron too, I believe the Zips are the correct side. However, I believe the safer path is to take the under.
Akron bolsters one of the better defenses in the MAC, checking in 44th in EPA/Play and particularly stout against the pass, second in success rate allowed through the air. I believe the team will shut down Kent State's poor offense that has scored more than 17 points just once (against Centracl Connecticut State).
However, with both teams poor on offense and playing outside the top 80 in terms of plays per minute, I believe the under provides more value to sports bettors. Both teams are bottom five in yards per play and bottom 20 in red zone touchdown percentage and each team has a strong defense than the opposing offense.
Kent State has quietly put together an impressive rush defense, allowing only three yards per carry this season, and given that Undercluffer has been so inefficient through the air, I expect the Zips to struggle on offense again.
I'll take the under on Wednesday between two of the worst offenses in college football.
