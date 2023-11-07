Kent State vs. Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
Your guide to understanding the Kent State vs. Bowling Green match in college football's Week 11. Dive into the odds, player stats, and trends that could sway the game.
By Reed Wallach
Kent State squandered a double-digit fourth quarter lead against Akron last week in MACtion, but will try to score its first conference win of the year at home against Bowling Green.
The Golden Flashes are undergoing a full rebuild under first year head coach Kenni Burns and it's showing on the field as the team is only 1-8 on the year. The team will host a Falcons team that is a win away from bowl eligibility after holding off Ball State last week to improve to 5-4.
In the rare spot as a favorite, can Bowling Green cover over a touchdown spread? Here's my look at Wednesday's MAC meeting.
Kent State vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread and Total
Bowling Green vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Bowling Green is 5-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Kent State is 2-6-1 ATS this season
- Kent Stat is 1-6-1 ATS this season as an underdog
- Bowling Green is 2-1 ATS as a favorite
- Bowling Green has gone OVER in all three games as a favorite
Bowling Green vs. Kent State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Dix Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Bowling Green Record: 5-4
- Kent State Record: 1-8
Bowling Green vs. Kent State Key Players to Watch
Bowling Green
Terrion Stewart: Stewart has had a monster season for Bowling Green, averaging nearly seven yards per carry on 120 rushes with eight touchdowns. Overall, the Falcons bolster a top 50 ground game in terms of EPA/Rush and success rate based around Stewart's explosive capabilities.
Kent State
Tommy Ulatowski: Off his best game of the season, completing 15-of-21 passes for 229 yards with three touchdowns, Ulatowski will look to convert it into wins for Kent State. It's been tough sledding for the Kent State offense, which is bottom five in success rate, but since Ulatowski will hope to continue his upward trajectory.
Bowling Green vs. Kent State Prediction and Pick
I'm going to take the points 2i5h the Golden Flashes against a Bowling Green team that has skated by this season and are inflated in the market.
The Falcons are top 20 in the nation in turnover margin, boasting a +6 mark and are reliant on its ground game, which is the strength of the Kent State defense, rating as the 31st best team in terms of rushing success rate allowed.
If the Golden Flashes can slow down Stewart, the game will fall on Connor Bazelak, who has struggled all season, tossing five interceptions to go with seven touchdowns. Overall, the BGSU passing game is 111th in EPA/Play.
I simply don't see the need to upgrade Bowling Green, who was favored by 7.5 against Akron two games ago to now lay over a touchdown on the road against a Kent State team that was unfortunate to lose the game outright to that same Akron team.
I'll take the points in what could be an ugly, run-first matchup.
