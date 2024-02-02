Kent State vs. Buffalo Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 2 (Back the Bulls)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Kent State-Buffalo.
Kent State is in the bottom half of the MAC this season and conference play has been brutal of late. The Golden Flashes have lost six of their last eight games in the MAC and are coming off getting swept in a two-game homestand against Ohio (71-64) and Miami Ohio (71-67). Now, Kent State is laying a big number on the road. Can they be trusted to win by margin?
Buffalo is 11th in the MAC this season and has won just twice this season. The Bulls started conference play with a 76-64 road win over Central Michigan, but have dropped seven straight since. The Bulls haven’t been a profitable underdog, either. Does that trend continue Friday night?
Here’s the betting preview for this MAC clash with a best bet.
Kent State vs. Buffalo odds, spread and total
Kent State vs. Buffalo betting trends
- Kent State is 7-12 ATS this season
- Buffalo is 6-13 ATS this season
- Kent State is 5-10 ATS as a favorite this season
- Buffalo is 6-9 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 13-6 in Kent State games this season
- The OVER is 7-11-1 in Buffalo games this season
Kent State vs. Buffalo how to watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 2
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Alumni Arena
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Kent State record: 10-11 (3-6 MAC)
- Buffalo record: 2-18 (1-7 MAC)
Kent State vs. Buffalo key players to watch
Kent State
Jalen Sullinger: The junior guard is in his third season at Kent State and it's his first as a full-time starter. He’s been the Golden Flashes’ best player, averaging a career-high 14.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Sullinger put up 30, tying a career-high, in Kent State’s last victory, a 90-84 overtime victory over Bowling Green on the road on Jan. 23.
Buffalo
Sy Chatman: In a lost season where Buffalo will miss the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season, Chatman has been a bright spot. The 6-foot-8 senior forward is sixth in the MAC in scoring at 18.5 points per game to go with 6.5 rebounds. Chatman has scored 20-plus points in nine of the last 13 games.
Kent State vs. Buffalo prediction and pick
Every major metric will back up Buffalo’s brutal season. The Bulls rank No. 333 in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, and are No. 343 in effective field goal percentage and No. 342 in defending shots from inside the arc. Buffalo is equally poor on the offensive end, ranking No. 333 in efficiency and a dreadful No. 360 in 3-point shooting.
However, can you lay a big number on the road with a bad team? Kent State has covered just 33.3% of the time as a favorite and is now laying their biggest number since Jan. 2. Since that game - an 82-69 win over Ball State - Kent State has been favored seven times and has lost outright in six of them.
Kent State’s metrics don’t jump off the charts as a team that can pull away on the road, especially on defense. The Golden Flashes are No. 229 in efficiency and are just inside the top 300 in defending shots from 3-point range (No. 293) and from inside the arc (No. 292). Don’t lay a lot of points on the road with bad teams. Take the points with Buffalo.
