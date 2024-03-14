Kent State vs. Toledo Prediction, Odds and Key Players for MAC Tournament First Round
By Reed Wallach
Kent State and Toledo tip-off MAC Tournament play with the Golden Flashes entering as underdogs against Toledo.
The Rockets bolster the best offense in MAC play this season, can it overwhelm the Golden Flashes and complete a season sweep on a neutral floor after winning both of the regular season games by double digits?
How should we bet the early tip-off game of Thursday's action?
Here's our full betting preview:
New FanDuel users! Don't miss out on this new user bonus that is giving YOU $150 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5! Get started below.
Kent State vs. Toledo Odds, Spread and Total
Toledo vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Kent State is 9-20 against the spread (ATS) this season against Division 1 opponents
- Kent State is 2-8 ATS over the last 10 games
- Toledo is 15-16 ATS this season
- Kent State has gone OVER in 18 of 29 games against Division 1 opponents
Kent State vs. Toledo How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 14th
- Game Time: 11:00 AM EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Kent State Record: 15-16
- Toledo Record: 20-11
Toledo vs. Kent State Key Players to Watch
Toledo
Ra'Heim Moss: The Toledo forward has been cooking all season. Despite being 6'4", he has dominated MAC competition, including Kent State, when he scored 21 points against the Golden Flashes in the regular season finale while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out seven assists.
Kent State
Jalen Sullinger: Sullinger has some serious upside, shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc as he has had 30-plus point-scoring nights in MAC play. Against a leaky Toledo defense, can the 5'10" dynamo show up in the first round?
Toledo vs. Kent State Prediction and Pick
These two teams have played twice this season with Toledo winning each by 15 and 14, respectively. In the game on March 8th, the Golden Flashes closed as seven-and-a-half point underdogs, so this market looks fair.
However, I believe the same thing is going to happen, Toledo's MAC best offense will show up and take care of the Golden Flashes.
The Rockets are 15th in the country in three-point percentage and do a great job of offsetting Kent State's heavy ball-pressure defense. The Golden Flashes can't stop many teams from getting good looks, the team is below the league average in effective field goal percentage allowed but ranks second in turnover percentage on defense.
Toledo's offense has the lowest turnover percentage in MAC play and is regularly breaking 90 points in league play.
Toledo posted a seasonal average turnover rate and one considerably above (20% in the first meeting), and still won by double digits.
I'm going to side with the season long results and back the Rockets in the first game of the MAC Tournament.
PICK: Toledo -4.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!