Kentucky Sports Betting Bonuses are LIVE at Bet365, BetMGM, DraftKings and FanDuel!
Secure access to over $500 in sports betting bonuses if you sign up with these sportsbooks in Kentucky ahead of Sept. 28
Legal sports betting doesn’t launch in Kentucky until Sept. 28, but you can lock in HUNDREDS of dollars worth of bonus bets today!
Some of the best sportsbooks in the nation are coming to your state and they’re each offering you unique bonuses for pre-registering before Sept. 28!
Keep reading to learn how you can lock in your bonus bets today.
Bet365 Kentucky Sign-Up Promo
You’ll be treated to one of the most unique promotions in the business when you sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook ahead of Sept. 28.
All you have to do is sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook and verify your identity and location.
Then, you’ll be rewarded with $10 in bonus bets for EVERY TD scored in Lions vs. Packers on Sept. 28 (capped at $50 in bonus bets).
You’ll also have access to one of the best promotions ever: bet $1 on any wager once sports betting goes live, win $365 bonus guaranteed!
Sign up with Bet365 today to take a shot at loading up your bankroll with up to $415 in bonus bets.
BetMGM Kentucky Sign-Up Promo
If you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook before Sept. 28, you’ll be rewarded with $100 in bonus bets on launch day!
All you have to do is sign up with BetMGM and verify your identity and location.
Then, you’ll just have to wait until Sept. 28 to collect your bonus-bet win!
Sign up with BetMGM to lock in your guaranteed bonus while you still can.
DraftKings Kentucky Sign-Up Promo
If you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook before Sept. 28, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets on launch day!
Again, activating this bonus is simple. All you have to do is sign up with DraftKings and verify your identity and location.
Then, you can start planning which teams you might want to bet on once Sept. 28 arrives!
Sign up with DraftKings to boost your bankroll with an instant win when sports betting goes live in Kentucky.
FanDuel Kentucky Sign-Up Promo
Last, but not least, you’ll receive a $100 bonus AND a discount code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV from FanDuel Sportsbook!
Just sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, verify who you are and where you live and then wait for your bonus to arrive!
Don’t miss out on your opportunity to lock in your automatic bonus AND a discount to watch the NFL all season long.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.