Kentucky vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 17 (Bet on Points in SEC Showdown)
By Reed Wallach
All eyes will be on Neville Arena, otherwise known as ‘The Jungle’ when Kentucky travels to face Auburn.
The Tigers have been terrorizing opponents at home this season, and will look to make quick work of a Kentucky team that has struggled to stop anybody on defense all season. However, there is no denying the high end ceiling of the Wildcats, will the team show up as big underdogs on the road Saturday night?
We have you covered with our full betting preview below!
Kentucky vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Auburn vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season as an underdog
- Auburn is 16-9 ATS this season
- Auburn is 10-4 ATS at home this season
- Kentucky has gone OVER in 18 of 24 games
- Auburn has gone UNDER in 15 of 25 games this season
Kentucky vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 17th
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Neville Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kentucky Record: 17-7
- Auburn Record: 20-5
Kentucky vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Kentucky
Rob Dillingham: Dillingham has been quiet over the last two games, playing only a combined 38 minutes and scoring 16 points, can he break out against Auburn, who has been smashing teams at home? The Wildcats will need some explosive scoring and can use a resurgent game from the freshman, who has scored 20 or more in four SEC games.
Auburn
Johnni Broome: Broome is making a serious case for First Team All-SEC this season. The junior big man is averaging 16 points per game and eight rebounds while blocking more than two shots per game. Can he take advantage of a vulnerable Kentucky interior?
Kentucky vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
Auburn feeds off of its home crowd like no other. The Tigers offense is fast and effective at getting down hill, using an aggressive defense to jumpstart a transition attack. At home, Auburn shoots nearly 35% from beyond the arc while cleaning up nearly 35% of its misses and getting to the free line at a top 40 clip in the country.
Kentucky will be a willing dance partner in an up-tempo attack. Both teams check in inside the top 65 nationally in terms of adjusted tempo, per KenPom. The offense is incredibly potent, ninth in effective field goal percentage and capable of handling intense ball pressure, ranking fifth in turnover rate.
The Wildcats have a ton of bucket getters in the aforementioned Dillingham, Antonio Reeves and freshman point guard Reed Sheppard. However, the defense leaves a ton to be desired, ranking 105th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, particularly struggling down low, ranking outside the top 230 in terms of defensive rebounding rate and are 116th in two-point percentage allowed.
I think both offenses put up buckets in this one in a hostile environment and this game soars over the total. Auburn is comfortable playing games in the 80’s and 90’s, scoring 80 or more in all five conference home games this season.
I’ll take the over on Saturday night.
