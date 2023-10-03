Kentucky vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
Can Georgia cover the spread for the first time this season?
By Reed Wallach
Georgia has been tested in its first two SEC games, but not defeated just yet.
However, many are starting to believe that Georgia, who hasn't covered a point spread yet this season, is starting to come back to Earth after back-to-back National Championships, as oddsmakers have installed the Bulldogs as nearly two touchdown favorites against Kentucky.
The Wildcats looked the part of an SEC contender by blowing out Florida in their first challenging game this season, and have received a significant upgrade in the market this week after closing as a one-point favorite last week.
Let's dissect this matchup by first sharing the odds.
Kentucky vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Kentucky vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Georgia is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Kentucky is 4-1 ATS this season
- Kentucky has gone OVER in three of five games this season
- Georgia has gone UNDER in three of five games this season
Kentucky vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kentucky Record: 5-0
- Georgia Record: 5-0
Kentucky vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Kentucky
Ray Davis: The Vanderbilt transfer shined against Florida last week in the team's 33-14 romp over the Gators. Davis rushed for 280 yards on 26 touches including three touchdowns. On the year, Davis is rushing for nearly eight yards a carry with eight touchdowns.
Georgia
Brock Bowers: Georgia couldn't pull away from Auburn in Week 5 on the road. While the game wasn't in doubt, the Bulldogs needed a scoring drive in the second half and Carson Beck leaned on his trusted weapon in Bowers. He responded by hauling in eight catches for 157 yards with a touchdown, which allowed Georgia to remain undefeated.
Kentucky vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Twice this season Georgia has been pushed in the second half by SEC competition and the offense has stepped up to secure the win. While the first half remains a work in progress for the two-time defending National Champions, the team has another gear that few, if any can reach.
I don't believe Kentucky has that gear, as it used several explosive runs to push ahead from an inept offensive team in Florida to secure a double-digit win after closing as a near pick 'em in the game at home.
The Wildcats will not get a similar performance against this Georiga defensive line on the road. While Auburn was able to scheme up a few run plays that generated chunk yardage, I don't think that is replicable. Overall, the Bulldogs are allowing less htan four yards per carry and allowing less than five yards per pass attempt. Down-to-down, Kentucky will struggle to move the ball.
I still question Devin Leary's effectiveness this season as he is still recovering from shoulder surgery that cost him the back half of 2022. The Wildcats are 89th in success rate this season through the air.
If Davis isn't able to rip off big plays on the ground, I don't trust Leary to make the necessary plays with his arm to trust this team to stay competitive on the road.
Meanwhile, I believe this Georgia offense is better than it appears on the surface, content looking for high percentage throws at the line of scrimmage and leaning on a forcful run game. This hasn't led to a ton of eye popping statistics, but I believe this is being used as an indictment on the roster as the team continues to work in several new pieces and handle some injuries to the likes of Ladd McConkey, who played his first game last week.
This game figures to be one that we've seen from Georgia over the years as its emerged as the latest dynasty in college football. The team will suffocate the opposing offense with its size at the line of scrimmage and take what the defense gives it underneath and march down the field, waltzing to a win.
I do believe Georgia covers this number, but I prefer the under given the likely limited amount of possessions in this game. Georgia is right around the national average in terms of plays per minute while Kentucky is hovering around 100th. Neither team goes fast and I don't expect a ton of explosive plays, especially from the Wildcats, who won't be able to sustain drives against this Bulldogs defense.
The under is my favorite play in this one as we are getting an inflated number after Kentucky's higher than expected point total last week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
