Kentucky vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 21 (Back the Wildcats)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Kentucky-LSU.
After some struggles at Rupp Arena, No. 17 Kentucky was able to get right on the road in a big way. The Wildcats turned in its best performance of the season in a wire-to-wire road win over No. 13 Auburn on Saturday, 70-59, becoming the first road team to win in The Jungle this year. Kentucky is an impressive 4-2 on the road in SEC play heading into Wednesday’s spot as a road favorite against LSU.
A month ago, LSU was off to a strong start (3-1) in SEC play. Since then, however, the Tigers have lost six of their last eight and enter Wednesday’s matchup in 10th place in the SEC. Like Kentucky, though, LSU is coming off its best win of the season, picking up a Quadrant 1 victory on Saturday with a one-point victory over No. 11 South Carolina. Can LSU win back-to-back games against ranked rivals?
Here’s the betting preview for Wednesday’s SEC clash with a best bet.
Kentucky vs. LSU odds, spread and total
Kentucky vs. LSU betting trends
- Kentucky is 15-10 ATS this season
- LSU is 11-14 ATS this season
- Kentucky is 11-9 ATS as a favorite this season
- LSU is 5-8 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 18-7 in Kentucky games this season
- The OVER is 13-12 in LSU games this season
Kentucky vs. LSU how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Kentucky record: 18-7 (8-4 SEC)
- LSU record: 13-12 (5-7 SEC)
Kentucky vs. LSU key players to watch
Kentucky
Ugonna Onyenso: The 7-foot sophomore center’s season-long numbers aren’t very impressive at just 4.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He’s been a force over Kentucky’s two-game winning streak, though, grabbing 11 rebounds vs. Auburn and blocking 10 shots in a win over Ole Miss on Feb. 13. A minor contributor on the offensive end, Onyenso is shooting 57.8% from the field and has gone a combined 6-of-6 over the last two games.
LSU
Jordan Wright: Wright has been the do-it-all option for the Tigers all season. Wright leads LSU in scoring (15 points per game), and rebounds (5.1) and ranks second on the team in assists (2.6) as the only player averaging over 30 minutes on the floor every night. He played 35 minutes to help LSU knock off South Carolina, finishing with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
Kentucky vs. LSU prediction and pick
Can LSU’s defense contain the high-scoring Wildcats? LSU was able to hold South Carolina to just 6-of-20 from 3-point range and just a half-dozen free-throw attempts in its 64-63 win on Saturday. It was an uncharacteristic defensive showing by the Tigers, which were giving up 86.2 points per game over its last nine SEC contests (2-7 straight up).
That’s not a good sign for LSU against a Kentucky offense that is No. 3 in the nation in scoring (88.2 points per game) and likes to get out and go, ranking ninth in the country in fast-break points per night (16.04). LSU’s season-long defensive metrics are respectable, but it’s been a different story in conference play with the Tigers ranking 10th in KenPom in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. LSU is No. 9 in the SEC in defending shots from 2-point range but is No. 176 in the country defending the perimeter. Again, bad news for the home underdog against a Kentucky offense that is No. 3 in the nation in 3-point shooting.
LSU’s 87th-ranked offense shouldn’t be too much for Kentucky’s middling defense to handle. LSU is 10th in the SEC in turnover percentage and doesn’t produce second-chance opportunities at a high clip. Kentucky has won its last three road games and should pull away from LSU on Wednesday. Take the Wildcats up to -5.
Pick: Kentucky -4
