Kentucky vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, March 9
The Tennessee Volunteers have already locked up the SEC regular season title, but with a win against No. 15 Kentucky, they may just locked up a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Meanwhile, Kentucky has a lot to play for. With four teams all at 12-5, the Wildcats will look to improve their standing in the SEC tournament while also looking to earn as high a seed as possible for the NCAA Tournament.
Let's dive into the odds for Saturday's SEC showdown.
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, spread, and total
Kentucky vs. Tennessee betting trends
- The OVER is 4-1 in Kentucky's last five games
- Kentucky is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games
- The UNDER is 6-1 the last seven times Kentucky played at Tennessee
- Tennessee is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games
- Tennessee is 17-1 straight up in its last 18 home games
Kentucky vs. Tennessee how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 9
- Game time: 4 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- How to watch (TV): CBS
- Kentucky record: 22-8 (12-5 in SEC)
- Tennessee record: 24-6 (14-3 in SEC)
Kentucky vs. Tennessee key players to watch
Kentucky
Antonio Reeves: Kentucky has won of the best guards in the nation in Antonio Reeves. He's averaging 20.0 points per game while shooting 50.7% from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc. When he's rolling, the Wildcats are tough to beat.
Tennessee
Dalton Knecht: Tennessee's Dalton Knecht has been the Volunteers' best player all season, averaging 20.7 points per game, and he's only gotten better in their final stretch of games. He has reached at least 24 points in three of his last four games including an astounding 39-point performance vs. Auburn on February 28.
Kentucky vs. Tennessee prediction and pick
While Tennessee is likely the better overall team and deserves to be favored in this matchup, Kentucky's shooting can keep them in this game. The Wildcats rank fifth in effective field goal percentage heading into today's game and second to Creighton amongst all teams from major conferences.
They've been especially good of late, sporting an effective field goal percentage of 61.7% over their last three games. If any team can score against this stout Tennessee defense, it's the Wildcats.
I'll take the points with Kentucky in this SEC showdown.
