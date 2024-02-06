Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6 (Wildcats Get Back on Track)
By Reed Wallach
Kentucky has lost some of its luster as a NCAA Tournament contender after losing two straight games at home to strong competition.
The Wildcats have an incredibly high ceiling behind a potent offense, but it's vulnerable at times due to its shaky defense. However, the team will face SEC bottom dweller Vanderbilt on Tuesday night in hopes of getting back on track. Can the Wildcats find its form on the road laying a big number?
Here's our best bet for Tuesday's matchup in Nashville:
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Kentucky is 12-9 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Kentucky has gone OVER in 16 of 21 games this season
- Vanderbilt has gone UNDER in 15 of 21 games this season (1 push)
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 6th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Gym
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Kentucky Record: 15-6
- Vanderbilt Record: 6-15
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Key Players to Watch
Kentucky
Rob Dillingham: Dillingham continues to work in a bench role for Kentucky, but there's no denying that he has as high of a ceiling as anyone on the vaunted Kentucky roster. He scored 35 points in the team's double-digit loss to Tennessee and will look to follow it up against the struggling Vandy defense, even if it remains in a bench role.
Vanderbilt
Tyrin Lawrence: Lawrence is off a 14-point outing against Missouri this past weekend while grabbing eight rebounds. The senior's efficiency is way down this season, especially shooting from beyond the arc, at just 25%. Lawrence will hope to shoulder the load against a struggling Kentucky defense at home in what could be a monumental upset.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
While Kentucky's defense is an obvious concern, I don't believe it will manifest on the road against a hapless Vanderbilt team that is 339th in the country in effective field goal percentage.
The Commodores offense has been a disaster, especially against SEC defenses, scoring less than 70 points in all but one of eight conference games. While Kentucky has defensive flaws, I don't believe Vanderbilt will take advantage.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats offense should dominate Vanderbilt's listless defense that doesn't pressure the ball (267th in turnover percentage nationally) nor defend the perimeter (328th in three-point percentage allowed). Kentucky is as explosive as any team in the nation, even with Dillingham coming off the bench, 14th in effective field goal percentage and third in turnover rate.
This is a good landing spot for Kentucky to get back on track and overpower a poor Vandy team.
