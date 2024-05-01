Keon Coleman Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Bills Second Round Pick Viewed as Contender for Award)
2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds indicate that Keon Coleman is viewed as a contender for the award.
By Reed Wallach
The Buffalo Bills moved back twice in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, maneuvering to have the first pick in the second round of the draft to select Florida State's Keon Coleman.
Coleman will enter Buffalo with the opportunity to take on a featured role right away with prolific quarterback Josh Allen after the team moved Stefon Diggs to Houston, leaving few proven answers at wide receiver. Coleman posted glowing numbers with the Seminoles and oddsmakers are wise to him being live to put up big numbers given his potential role.
Coleman is +2100 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, the fourth best odds amongst wide receivers and tied with Bo Nix for the eighth shortest odds. Given the possible upside in his role with Buffalo, Coleman has shorted odds than No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze, who will be playing with Caleb Williams.
The Bills need to find playmakers for Allen to work with in order to compete in the crowded AFC, and Coleman seems to have the inside track already.
Despite being picked No. 33 overall, Coleman, a former basketball player at 6'4", has plenty of upside and the potential usage to contend for the award early and often.
For now, here are the Offensive Rookie of the Year odds following the 2024 NFL Draft.
2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.