Kings Still Favored to Make NBA Playoffs Over Lakers, Warriors in Western Conference
The Sacramento Kings are favored to make the playoffs in the Western Conference despite their recent struggles.
By Peter Dewey
The Sacramento Kings made the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference last season, but the team is fighting for its playoff lives in the last three weeks of the regular season.
Sacramento is still favored to make the postseason, but the team is just 5-5 over its last 10 games, struggling a bit without Sixth Man of the Year favorite Malik Monk.
Let's break down the Kings' odds to make the playoffs, as well as the teams that could steal a spot from them in the play-in tournament.
Kings Playoff Odds
- Yes: -165
- No: +130
To compare, the Warriors are +105 to make the playoffs and the Lakers are +200. So, oddsmakers are still high on the Kings' chances to get in -- even if they have to navigate the NBA's play-in tournament.
However, a lot could change over the last few games of the regular season, especially with the Kings facing playoff-caliber teams such as New Orleans and Phoenix.
Essentially, whoever of these three teams that ends up in the No. 8 spot at the end of the regular season is going to have the best odds since they'll have two chances to win one game instead of having to win two in a row.
The Kings, who have the tiebreaker over the Lakers, currently have a leg up on both teams for the No. 8 spot in the standings.
Warriors Remaining Schedule
- @ Portland Trail Blazers
- vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- vs. Utah Jazz
Lakers Remaining Schedule
- @ Memphis Grizzlies
- @ New Orleans Pelicans
Kings Remaining Schedule
- vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- vs. Phoenix Suns
- vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Warriors are the bigger concern based on their remaining schedule, as they have two cupcake matchups in Utah and Portland to close out the season.
Meanwhile, all three teams have to face the New Orleans Pelicans, who are hoping to hang on to the No. 6 seed in the East.
Kings Odds to Win the NBA Finals
Even though the Kings have better playoff odds than the Lakers and Warriors, they have much worse odds to win the title, sitting at +16000.
With Monk and Kevin Huerter hurt, the Kings are not nearly as deep of a team as they were for most of the season. Even if the team gets into the playoffs, there's a chance they'd have to match up with the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the first round.
