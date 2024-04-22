Kings vs. Oilers Game 1 Prediction and Best Bet (Can Oilers Defend Home Ice?)
Edmonton Oilers start off strong against Los Angeles Kings in Game 1.
The Los Angeles Kings are coming into the playoffs winning six of their last eight games. But over that stretch, the Kings only had to play one team that qualified for the playoffs.
The Edmonton Oilers on the other hand have struggled, losing four of their last five, but they had been resting Connor McDavid who was resting a lingering injury.
These two teams have become very familiar over the last two years. Not only are they in the same division, but the Oilers beat the Kings in seven games in round one of the 2022 playoffs and again in six games in the 2023 playoffs.
In each of these series, the Kings did win game one, but you would like to think the Oilers will be ready for the Kings' effort level in game one after seeing it for two straight years.
Kings vs. Oilers Odds, Puck Line and Total
Edmonton Oilers Defend Home Ice In Game 1
Since the Oilers' game three loss to the Kings in round one last year, they have won six of the last seven matchups between these two teams and four straight games against the Kings on home ice, dating back to the game one loss I previously mentioned.
Throughout the regular season, the Oilers were the fourth-highest-scoring offence in the NHL but led the league in expected goals per game, whereas the Kings were middle of the road offensively. The Kings hung their hat on being one of the best defensive teams in the NHL, but the Oilers only allowed 0.32 more goals per game and averaged slightly fewer expected goals per game than the Kings (via NaturalStatTrick).
In addition, the Oilers have done a great job defending home ice this year, finishing the season with a 28-9-4 record on home ice. The Kings did finish the year 22-15-4 on the road this year, but they opened the year with 11 straight road wins, which means they finished the year 11-15-4 on the road after those first 11 wins.
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are now battle-tested in the playoffs after winning three playoff rounds in the last two years; I like them to come out and set the pace of this series tonight, which is one that the Kings struggle to keep up with.
Best Bet: Edmonton Oilers 60 Minute Moneyline (-105)
