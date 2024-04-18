Kings vs. Pelicans Final Score Prediction for Western Conference Play-In Tournament (Take New Orleans as a dog)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Kings-Pelicans.
The New Orleans Pelicans went 5-0 against the Sacramento Kings during the regular season. New Orleans will need another win over Sacramento to keep its season alive when the two meet in Friday’s play-in tournament with the No. 8 seed on the line.
However, the Pelicans will have to beat the Kings without star Zion Williamson, who scored 40 points in Tuesday’s play-in tournament loss to the Los Angeles Lakers but suffered a hamstring injury. Sacramento kept its season alive with a 118-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors and is now laying a short number on the road against the Pelicans after Willamson’s injury.
Who comes out on top? Here’s the betting breakdown of the elimination game with a best bet.
Kings vs. Pelicans odds, spread and total
Kings vs. Pelicans how to watch
- Date: Friday, April 19
- Game time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to watch (TV): TNT
- Kings record: 46-36
- Pelicans record: 49-33
Kings vs. Pelicans injury report
Sacramento Kings
- Malik Monk (knee): out
New Orleans Pelicans
- Zion Williamson (hamstring strain): out
Kings vs. Pelicans key players to watch
Sacramento Kings
Keegan Murray: One of the heroes of Sacramento’s play-in tournament win over the Warriors, Murray scored a team-high 32 points on 10-of-20 shooting including an 8-of-13 performance from downtown. He was one rebound shy of a double-double. Murray has now drained five or more 3-pointers in three of his last four games dating back to the final week of the regular season.
New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram: Ingram returned for the regular season finale after missing nearly a month. He’ll need to be at his best with Williamson sidelined, especially on the offensive end. In two games since returning from injury, Ingram has combined for 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting and nine rebounds.
Kings vs. Pelicans prediction and pick
New Orleans was the best team in the NBA as an underdog this season, going 20-11-1 ATS. Stylistically, New Orleans has a big advantage in this matchup from the perimeter and it’s a big reason why they won all five matchups over the Kings during the regular season.
New Orleans, the No. 6 defense in net rating, is No. 2 in the NBA in defending triples, allowing opponents to connect at just a 35% clip from downtown. Sacramento is third in the league in 3-point attempts per game (39.3) and has struggled shooting from distance against the Pelicans. In five games during the regular season, New Orleans held Sacramento to 33.3% from beyond the arc (71-of-213).
Williamson’s injury cast doubts on the Pelicans’ chances, though. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 23 points per game against a middle-of-the-road Sacramento defense. However, the Pelicans went 7-5 overall without Williamson this season, which includes a 133-100 victory over Sacramento in January.
Sacramento plays at an average offensive pace and New Orleans can still force missed shots with or without Williamson in the lineup. The Pelicans, a top-10 defensive rebounding unit, can still set the tone in this matchup and have been great in this spot as an underdog. Take points with the Pelicans.
