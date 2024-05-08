Kirk Cousins Comeback Player of the Year Odds (Falcons Free Agent Signing Among Contenders for Award)
By Reed Wallach
It's been an offseason of change for Cousins, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year $180 million dollar deal after having his 2023 season cut short due to an Achilles injury. Cousins, with his new roster and repaired tendon, is a contender to win 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
Cousins is the third choice to win the award, behind two other quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow, as listed below.
2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year
- Aaron Rodgers: +100
- Joe Burrow: +200
- Kirk Cousins: +500
- Antony Richardson: +750
- Russell Wilson: +1200
- Deshaun Watson: +1500
- Nick Chubb: +2000
- Tank Dell: +2500
- Justin Herbert: +2500
- Daniel Jones: +2500
- Sam Darnold: +3000
- TJ Watt: +4000
- Justin Fields: +4000
- Gardner Minshew: +5000
- Bradley Chubb: +6000
- Bryce Young: +6000
- Sam Howell: +6000
- Matthew Judon: +6000
- JK Dobbins: +6000
Kirk Cousins Rightful Contender for Comeback Player of the Year
Cousins is expected to start the beginning of the year in Atlanta, despite the team taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He is a natural fit for the award given the fact that he is a quarterback and is on a team that is the favorite to win the division. A clean award winner would be a quarterback that puts up big numbers on a successful team.
