Kirk Cousins Next Team Odds (Atlanta Falcons are Favorites, Commanders, Raiders Contenders for Pro Bowl QB)
Cousins is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury. Where will the veteran QB land next season? Here are the latest odds.
Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is one of the most coveted free agents heading into the 2024-25 season. Cousins will probably be remembered as one of the underrated signal-callers in the NFL over his last six seasons in Minnesota.
Cousins made three Pro Bowls, threw for over 4,000 yards four times and took the Vikings to the playoffs twice, winning an NFC North title in 2022. Cousins was leading the NFC in passing yards (2,331) and was tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes (18) after eight games last season when he suffered a torn Achilles. With Cousins sidelined, the Vikings couldn’t overcome poor quarterback play and missed the playoffs.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Vikings aren’t prepared to give Cousins another fully guaranteed contract, which likely means the Cousins era in Minnesota will end. The Vikings are not among the favorites to land Cousins in free agency, according to odds posted by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kirk Cousins Next Team Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook .
Atlanta Falcons Favored to Land Kirk Cousins
Atlanta went a different direction this offseason when it let go of head coach Arthur Smith after just two seasons. The Falcons went 7-10 last season and their run-heavy offense struggled behind starters Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, a tandem that combined for just over 3,700 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Atlanta drafted running back Bijan Robinson with a first-round pick, but Smith’s system relied heavily on a two-back approach as Tyler Allgeier got 10.9 carries per game (to Robinson’s 12.6). That’s gone now as Raheem Morris is the new head coach and the Falcons appear to be starting off fresh with a new signal-caller.
The Falcons are not a clear favorite in a crowded oddsboard to land Cousins, but Atlanta is the front runner at +300 ($100 bet wins $300), which gives an implied probability of 25% that Cousins will suit up for the Falcons.
The Falcons have been looking for consistency under center since Matt Ryan left following the 2021 season. Adding Cousins would instantly accomplish that, giving him solid weapons like Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.
Atlanta’s status as favorites to land the four-time Pro-Bowler could be why the Falcons have the best Super Bowl odds (+4500) in the NFC South, ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7000), New Orleans Saints (+7500) and Carolina Panthers (+25000).
Las Vegas Raiders in the Mix to Add Kirk Cousins
Las Vegas might be sticking with Antonio Pierce as its head coach, but that doesn’t mean they’ll stick with Aidan O’Connell under center. The Raiders have already gotten out of the dreaded Jimmy Garoppolo era that lasted just seven games.
O’Connell, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, showed some flashes, but was underwhelming overall, throwing 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions while averaging just 201.6 yards per game.
In a division that includes Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes (and whomever the Denver Broncos decide to add), it’s an uphill battle for any team with below-average quarterback play. Adding Cousins to pair with disgruntled receiver Davonte Adams would go a long way to getting the Raiders to compete again.
The Raiders are the third-favorite to land Cousins at +800 ($100 bet wins $800), giving Las Vegas an implied probability of 11.11% chance to sign the coveted free agent.
Could Titans Make a Move for Cousins?
Tennessee is tied with New England as the fourth-favorite to sign Cousins at +1200 ($100 bet wins $1200), which is only an implied probability of 7.69%. Could Tennessee make a move for Cousins? The Titans are starting from scratch at the top with the signing of Brian Callahan, former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator, as head coach.
Tennessee drafted Will Levis with the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and he had some promising moments in his rookie season despite going 3-6 in nine starts. The Titans don’t look like a team ready to compete in the AFC South, so it’s hard to imagine Cousins heading to Nashville.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.