Kirk Cousins Primetime Record as Underdog Sucks for Bettors
Kirk Cousins has struggled as an underdog in primetime in his NFL career.
By Peter Dewey
Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins, hasn't exactly thrived in primetime in his career, posting an 8-8 against the spread record in those games since coming to Minnesota.
However, his overall record as an underdog in primetime is extremely concerning.
The Vikings find themselves as 6.5-point underdogs on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, and this trend suggests that Cousins and the Vikes are an immediate fade candidate.
For more Week 2 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’sbest bet for every game on the slate here!
No matter how you bet on the Vikings-Eagles matchup, you can come out a winner at FanDuel Sportsbook in Week 2.
New users that sign up with the link below will receive $200 in bonus bets and $100 off of NFL Sunday Ticket if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Vikings vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total for Thursday Night Football
Kirk Cousins Has Been Better in Primetime With Vikings
Since signing with Minnesota in 2018, Cousins and the Vikings have gone 7-9 straight up and 8-8 against the spread in the 16 primetime games that he's played in.
While that isn't a great record, it's much better than when he was with Washington. Cousins was just 4-7 ATS in 11 primetime games with the franchise.
The underdog record is where the real concern comes in, especially since the Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFL. Minnesota just needs to keep this game within a touchdown, but Cousins will also need to be sharper than last week when he turned the ball over three times.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.