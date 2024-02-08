Knicks NBA Championship Odds Surging Following Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks Trade
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks made a massive deal on Thursday ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, acquiring guard Alec Burks and forward Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons.
The Knicks sent guard Quentin Grimes, wing Evan Fournier and guard Malachi Flynn, along with two second-round picks, to Detroit to complete the deal. The Knicks have now acquired Burks, Bogdanovic and OG Anunoby in two separate deals without giving up a first-round pick.
Following the move, the Knicks' odds to win the NBA Finals jumped from +2200 to +1800 at BetMGM. The team has the sixth-best odds to win the title!
New York needed a move at the deadline with Anunoby (bone spur in elbow) and Julius Randle (dislocated shoulder) currently out of the lineup. They both have not played since the Knicks' win over the Miami Heat back on Jan. 27.
Are the Knicks a valuable bet to win the NBA Finals? New York is currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, just one game back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 2 seed. The team would love the No. 2 or No. 3 seed to avoid the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.
Knicks' Odds to Win the NBA Finals This Season
The Knicks' odds to win the Finals have soared since the beginning of the season.
For yours truly, that's a great sign, as the Knicks were one of the teams that I sprinkled on to win the NBA Finals ahead of this season.
There still is a loooong way to go for New York, and the health of Randle and Anunoby will be key in the team making any run. However, the fact that the Knicks were willing to go "all in" with these moves shows that the team is confident both players should be able to return this season.
If New York goes on a major run (it went 14-2 in January after trading for Anunoby) because of this deal, this number will undoubtedly shrink.
