Knicks Open as Big Favorites vs. Pacers in Second Round Series
By Reed Wallach
The No. 2 seed Knicks took care of business in Philadelphia on Thursday night to close out the 76ers in the first round, making the second round in consecutive postseasons since 2000.
The Knicks' second-round opponent will be the No. 6 seed Pacers, who beat the wounded Bucks in six games on Thursday night, setting up an intriguing clash of styles in this second-round matchup. New York, equipped with home court and the best player in the series, Jalen Brunson, is a sizeable favorite heading into this battle.
Despite winning the regular season series, taking two of the three games, the Pacers are a considerable betting underdog against New York. Here is the schedule for the first four games.
New York will look to replicate the style that guided them past Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the Sixers, slowing down the game, winning the rebounding battle, and relying on Brunson to produce in the clutch to snag victories. Despite the 4-2 outcome, the Knicks outscored the Sixers by one point, a sign of the team's ability to navigate close games.
It's worth noting that in the regular season, the Pacers ranked 24th in rebound percentage, but will look to offset it with the best offense in terms of effective field goal percentage (tied with the Celtics).
Until Game 1 gets started on Monday, with the Knicks laying six points with a total of 216.5, here are the series odds.
Pacers vs. Knicks Series Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.