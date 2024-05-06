Knicks Still Disrespected by Vegas in Odds to Win NBA Championship
By Peter Dewey
What more do the New York Knicks need to do to get respect in the NBA Finals market?
New York opened as a dog in the first round of the playoffs, yet defeated Philadelphia in six games and is now favored to make the Eastern Conference Finals.
Yet, the Knicks are behind every Western Conference team remaining and, of course, the Boston Celtics in the latest odds to win the NBA Finals.
Latest Odds to Win the NBA Championship This Season
New York Knicks Odds to Win the NBA Finals
Should the Knicks be favorites to win the NBA Finals?
Of course not. The team is banged up without Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic, and Boston is a tough test -- if New York gets there -- in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Still, the fact that the Knicks are sixth out of eight teams to win the NBA Finals is also not correct.
New York finished in the top five in the NBA in net rating this season, and it is heavily favored to advance past Indiana in the Eastern Conference semifinals. This is huge news, as New York opened as an underdog in the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Given those odds, how is this team -- a No. 2 seed -- at +1100 to win the title? The Celtics are clear favorites in the NBA right now, but a lot can happen across the next few games, especially with Kristaps Porzingis already injured.
Don't count out the Knicks in the East.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.