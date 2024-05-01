Knicks Still Heavily Favored to Win Series vs. Sixers Despite Game 5 Collapse
Breaking down the latest series odds for the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers after Philly stayed alive in Game 5.
By Peter Dewey
Things couldn't have gone much worse for the New York Knicks at the end of Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers, almost as if New York was finally getting the after effects of its miraculous Game 2 win.
The Knicks blew a six-point lead with less than 30 seconds left, as a four-point play by Tyrese Maxey and his long 3-pointer from the the logo forced overtime. Philly went on to win the game, forcing a Game 6.
While this certainly adds some more intrigue to the series with the teams heading back to Philadelphia, oddsmakers still view New York as the clear favorite to advance.
Sixers vs. Knicks Playoff Series Odds
New York is still heavily favored to win the series against Philly, sitting at -390 at DraftKings Sportsbook to do so. In fact, the correct score odds show us that "Knicks in 6" is still the most likely outcome in the eyes of Vegas.
Will that come true?
It's interesting that's the case in the futures market, as Philly is actually favored by three points in Game 6. So, it would be more likely that we'd see a Game 7 than the futures odds are saying.
Since very few teams have erased a 3-1 series deficit in the playoffs in NBA history (only 4.6 percent of teams have done it), the Knicks are still in a good spot -- with history on their side -- to advance to the second round.
