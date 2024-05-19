Knicks vs. Pacers NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 7 (Target Total)
By Reed Wallach
The Pacers and Knicks finish its back-and-forth seven game series on Sunday with Game 7 from Madison Square Garden.
The home team has held serve in every game this series, will that be the case in Game 7, with the short-handed Knicks trying to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals? Or will the Pacers’ depth out-pace New York’s patchwork rotation around Jalen Brunson?
Here’s our Game 7 preview for Sunday afternoon:
Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Pacers: +2 (-110)
- Knicks: -2 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Pacers: +110
- Knicks: -130
Total: 208.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 19th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Series Score: Tied 3-3
Pacers vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
N/A
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart - abdominal - questionable
- OG Anunoby - hamstring - OUT
- Mitchell Robinson - ankle - OUT
- Bojan Bogdanoivc - foot, wrist - OUT
- Julius Randle - shoulder - OUT
Pacers vs. Knicks Key Players to Watch
Indiana Pacers
Pascal Siakam: Siakam had his best game of the series in Game 6, scoring 23 points with seven rebounds and five assists. As the Knicks continue to run out of bodies on the wing, Siakam has been able to get his offense going, scoring 20 or more in three of the last four games, can he carry Indiana to the Eastern Conference Finals?
New York Knicks
Josh Hart: Hart has made a habit of playing in every minute of postseason games, but he is now battling an injury, suffering an abdominal ailment in the first quarter of Game 6. Hart was ineffective the rest of the game, but must turn around quickly and be ready for Game 7 on Sunday afternoon as the Knicks rely on him to play a bulk of the minutes and be an impact on both ends.
Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Hart’s injury is a massive cloud over this game. The Knicks have lost two key rotation players in this series alone already in OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, in addition to two other key cogs in Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic. The Knicks have patched its rotation together and are playing essentially seven players, there’s not much more margin for injuries.
Whether Hart plays or doesn’t, I still prefer the under in this Game 7, which has hit in 42 of 67 situations dating back to 2005 (62%).
The Knicks will try to slow this game to a crawl while the Pacers offense needs to prove it can play effectively on the road at Madison Square Garden.
New York’s small-ball lineup with Deuce McBride shook the Pacers in Game 5, a 30-point Knicks win, but Indiana adjusted in Game 6 and was able to dominate the interior against a smaller Knicks squad, scoring 62 points in the paint.
I expect the pace to slow, and for the shots to go awry. Even in what feels like high tempo affairs, the under has cashed in three of the last four games, with Game 6 sneaking over the total by a basket.
I’ll stick with the historical trends and take the under 208.5.
PICK: UNDER 208.5
