Knicks vs. Pacers NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 4 (Can Knicks Cover?)
By Peter Dewey
There’s a chance the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers series will turn into a best of three games after Sunday’s Game 4, as Indiana is favored to win and tie this series at two games apiece.
New York is down four rotation players in Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic, making the team’s margin for error extremely slim heading into Game 4.
Indiana erased a five-point deficit opening the fourth quarter in Game 3 to win – thanks to an insane shot from Andrew Nembhard with less than 20 seconds left.
New York has covered the spread in three of its four road games this postseason, but the Pacers have yet to lose a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
How should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s my latest betting preview for Game 4, including the latest odds and key players to watch:
Knicks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks +5.5 (-110)
- Pacers -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +180
- Pacers: -218
Total
- 218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Knicks vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 12
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Knicks lead 2-1
Knicks vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- OG Anunoby – out
- Julius Randle – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – questionable
- Aaron Nesmith – questionable
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
Knicks vs. Pacers Key Players to Watch
New York Knicks
Donte DiVincenzo: Over his last four playoff games, DiVincenzo is averaging 27.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 56.1 percent from beyond the arc. He put up 35 points in Game 3, and DiVincenzo is going to have to step up scoring with Anunoby out and Brunson banged up.
Indiana Pacers
Pascal Siakam: With OG Anunoby no longer guarding him, Pascal Siakam had a huge Game 3, scoring 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting despite spending a lot of the game in foul trouble. Precious Achiuwa struggled to stay in front of the former All-Star, while Josh Hart was simply too small. It’ll be interesting to see if the Knicks adjust their coverage for Siakam in Game 4.
Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Only one Knicks game this entire postseason was decided by more than 10 points (the team’s Game 3 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers), and New York has been solid on the road, going 3-1 ATS and improving its record as a road underdog to 14-13-1 on the season.
Indiana (16-16-1 ATS as a home favorite) needed a lot of things to go its way down the stretch of Game 3, and I’m worried about the Pacers winning by a wider margin with Jalen Brunson likely to bounce back after shooting a dreadful 10-for-26 in Game 3.
The Knicks’ defense is certainly worse without Anunoby, but every game in this series has been close, with the Knicks going 2-0 against the spread over the last two matchups.
Even Game 2 – a nine-point win by the Knick – came down to the final minute.
I’d be shocked to see either team run away with this game, so I’ll gladly take the points with this spread easily covering two possessions.
Pick: Knicks +5.5 (-110)
