Kraken 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
By Nate Duffett
We are 26 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8. The daily NHL picks will return once the season starts, but leading up to the big day I'll preview some future bets for every team in the league. Check out yesterday's article where we broke down the futures for Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators.
The Seattle Kraken had some regression in 2023-24 after their improbable run in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It looked like the Kraken was going to be a successful expansion team like the Vegas Golden Knights when they upset the Colorado Avalanche in the first round that year, but couldn't replicate that success the following season.
The Kraken have plenty of talent in the pipeline, as their American Hockey League affiliate has been in the Calder Cup Finals for two straight seasons. Can they have the same success in the NHL?
Let's look at two futures bets for the Kraken and their players in 2024-25.
Seattle Kraken Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
- UNDER 87.5 Regular Season Points
- Matty Beniers OVER 51.5 Points
UNDER 87.5 Regular Season Points
The Kraken needed to improve their offensive depth this offseason to be taken seriously as contenders in the Pacific Division. This bet is a little scary considering many teams in the Western Conference didn't improve this offseason, but the Kraken have plenty of question marks and may not be much better than last season.
The Kraken's big addition was Chandler Stephenson, who may be in for some regression with a downgrade in linemates in Seattle. Stephenson looked good alongside some of Vegas' elite wingers, but he won't have that luxury.
Brandon Montour was another addition for the Kraken, but most of his stock is from his domination in the 2023 playoffs for the Florida Panthers. He didn't look as good last season, and we haven't seen him have to be a top defenseman on a roster.
Matty Beniers OVER 51.5 Points
Matty Beniers exploded out of the gates in his rookie season with 57 points in 80 games. People also forget that he had a 10-game stint in 2021-22 after leaving the University of Michigan and recorded nine points in ten games. Beniers went through a sophomore slump in 2023-24 with just 37 points in 77 games, but that isn't indicative of his true ceiling.
There's a good chance we don't see Beniers record less than 50 points for the remainder of his prime years, and we must take the value of 51.5 on this line.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.